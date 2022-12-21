ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Marysville High heads to Golden 1 Center Thursday: MHS varsity girls, boys take on Lathrop in DH

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLts1_0jpYNuCI00

Marysville High’s varsity girls and boys basketball teams will be heading south Thursday to take part in a program fundraiser by playing Lathrop in a doubleheader at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Golden 1 Center is home to the Sacramento Kings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elk Grove Citizen

Elk Grove H.S. honors Pale at NLI signing

Adorned with a pair a tropical flowered leis, along with a couple bands of crisp two- and five-dollar bills and wearing a Stanford University jacket and ball cap, Simione Pale was the center of attention Thursday night. More than 100 family members, friends and Elk Grove High School football teammates and coaches jammed into the school library to honor the huge offensive lineman’s decision to accept a national letter of intent to play for the Cardinal and its new head coach, Troy Taylor, next fall.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Students at Sacramento City schools could return to indoor masking after winter break

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If COVID-19 levels stay the same as they are, students with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) could be returning to class in masks. In a news release, the district advised parents that Sacramento County moved into the high community transmission level for COVID-19. According to data provided by the district, the case rate per 100,000 population is 214.62.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mitechnews.com

Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA

You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships

Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Dense fog expected to affect the valley through the weekend

(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Bicyclist hit by SUV and killed in North Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in North Sacramento on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers said that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas eve in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Best neighborhoods in the Sacramento area for Christmas lights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area. Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area: The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1.  Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 killed in Rio Linda house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, Northern California rain expected after Christmas weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wet pattern bringing rain is expected across Northern California after the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and winds throughout Northern California. The first chances of rain are expected later in the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals

Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Tracy, CA

There's no need to leave Tracy for a great meal—some of the best restaurants in San Joaquin County, California, are right here!. Whether you're after a casual spot for lunch or a romantic dinner destination, you'll find what you're looking for in this city. For a fantastic dining experience,...
TRACY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
7K+
Followers
92
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy