Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
NFL fans rightfully ripped Mac Jones for his dirty move that could have injured a Bengals DB
Mac Jones has only been in the NFL for just under two years but he already has a reputation for doing dirty things on the field and that reputation will only grow after you see what he did during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. In the fourth quarter the...
Golf Digest
Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas
The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rob Gronkowski discussed comeback with 1 team
Rob Gronkowski may not have any plans to return to the NFL this season, but it sounds like he gave it some serious thought as some point within the last several weeks. Gronkowski sparked a new round of comeback rumors this week when he sent a cryptic tweet that contained just three words: “I’m kinda... The post Rob Gronkowski discussed comeback with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return
Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
thecomeback.com
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker
Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
