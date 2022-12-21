Read full article on original website
Jaylen Brown Addresses Scuffle With Naz Reid After Celtics Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to extend the Boston Celtics’ losing streak, nor could they contain a dominant Jaylen Brown performance in crunch time. In the second quarter of action, Brown finished a layup off the glass in traffic. Naz Reid fouled him in the process, which lead to a fired-up Brown and Boston crowd. Instantly, the two went chest-to-chest and exchanged words before being separated with no further confrontation. The officials also issued a technical foul to a disgruntled Reid, who continued to chat.
Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
How to Watch Grizzlies-Warriors Game On Christmas Day
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) and Golden State Warriors (15-18) will play each other on Christmas Day in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Why NBA Executive Said Ex-Celtic Jae Crowder ‘Turned Off’ Teams
Last season Jae Crowder provided serviceable depth for an NBA Finals-contending Phoenix Suns team. Fast forward to the start of the 2022-23 season and the 10-year veteran has yet to take the floor. And one anonymous NBA executive provided some possible clarity for why this may be the case. After...
Lakers News: Why Lakers Twitter Blames Nike For Latest L.A. Loss To Hornets
Is the shoemaker at fault for a late-game snafu?
How Mookie Betts Reacted After Justin Turner’s Red Sox Deal
Mookie Betts offered his best wishes after the departure of now-former teammate Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox for two years. In Boston, Betts played his first six big-league seasons before being packaged in a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Since then, Betts and Turner have been teammates for the last three years. Yet, with that chapter coming to a close, Betts made sure to offer kind words along with a slight piece of advice for the 38-year-old.
J.D. Martinez Says Goodbye To Red Sox Nation On Instagram
The J.D. Martinez era with the Red Sox officially has come to a close. The designated hitter signed a five-year deal with Boston ahead of the 2018 season and likely will go down as Dave Dombrowski’s best offseason signing. Martinez did everything and more that was asked of him and played a big role in the Red Sox’s 2018 run to their fourth World Series title since 2004.
NHL Insider ‘Gifts’ Bruins New Center To Join Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci
The Bruins have kicked off the 2022-23 season as good as they could have imagined, but that doesn’t mean Boston can’t get better. The Black and Gold are 25-4-2 through 31 games this season, leaving them atop the Eastern Conference and the overall NHL standings as the best team in hockey.
David Krejci Held Scoreless In Victory Over Jets
The Boston Bruins secured their eighth comeback win of the season Thursday night. The Black and Gold defeated the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 victory, coming back from a two-goal deficit at TD Garden. David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, but ultimately remained...
How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Flipped Switch To Erupt In Fourth Quarter
BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown thought his first three quarters Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves was one of the worst stretches he has played in his entire career. If that was the case, then Brown’s fourth quarter was one of his best. Brown flipped the...
Derrick White Breaks Out Of Slump After Message From Jayson Tatum
BOSTON — No one on the Boston Celtics has had a tougher December shooting the basketball than guard Derrick White. White has been horrendous this month, shooting a measly 25.8% from the floor and — shield your eyes — an even worse 21.6% from 3-point range heading into Friday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. To make matters worse, the sixth-year pro had missed 17 of 19 shots in the first three games of Boston’s current homestand.
What Playing On Christmas Means To Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is used to going to work on Christmas. In fact, Tatum has done so in each season of his NBA career, including Sunday when the Celtics have a showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on a marquee day for the league. For Tatum,...
How Celtics’ Brad Stevens Plans To Approach 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The Celtics aren’t without flaws. Sure, you probably knew this. But Boston’s recent skid is evidence that even the NBA’s best teams aren’t infallible and therefore need to be open-minded as the season progresses. So, are the C’s willing to add to their roster before the...
Jayson Tatum Details How He Felt, Mindset After Celtics’ Finals Loss
Jayson Tatum is playing like a man on a mission and much of that has to do with the loss in the NBA Finals last season. The Celtics are on a three-game skid, but their 22-10 record still has them second in the Eastern Conference — one game back of the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston, for the most part, has shown dominance this season including its start that included record-type numbers on the offensive side of the basketball.
Magic C Wendell Carter Jr. Will Play Friday vs. Spurs
According to Orlando Magic reporter Dan Savage, center Wendell Carter Jr. will play Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. Carter Jr., who will reportedly be on a minutes restriction, returns to the Magic lineup after missing over a month due to a right plantar fascia strain. Before the injury, the 23-year-old was averaging a career-high 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 32.8 minutes per contest (15 games).
Will Celtics Remove Interim Tag From Joe Mazzulla’s Title?
Joe Mazzulla is having a successful 2022-23 season with the Celtics after he was thrust into the head coaching role without much notice. Boston suspended Ime Udoka for a year due to “violation of team policies.” Reports surfaced that Udoka was involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with a Celtics staffer and made “unwanted comments” toward her.
Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Mackenzie Blackwood Back In Goal As Devils Face Bruins
Mackenzie Blackwood and the New Jersey Devils welcome the Boston Bruins to the Prudential Center Friday night coming off a win against the Florida Panthers. Blackwood will face Linus Ullmark in goal in his fourth home start of the season in New Jersey. For more, check out the video above...
NBA Rumors: Executive Says Zach LaVine ‘Wants’ Trade To Lakers
One two-time All-Star reportedly is keen on joining the Los Angeles Lakers, according to an anonymous NBA executive. Chicago Bulls forward Zach LaVine “has been very clear” in regard to his future career ambitions. The executive claimed that LaVine has his sights set on joining the Lakers, a move that agents from Klutch Sports — which LeBron James co-founded — also are on board with.
Jake DeBrusk Makes Big Impact In Bruins Victory Over Devils
Jake DeBrusk once again came up big in another win for the Boston Bruins. The Black and Gold took down the New Jersey Devils as the Prudential Center 4-3 Friday night. Jake DeBrusk was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and he delivered with a goal and an assist.
