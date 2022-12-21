Read full article on original website
A woman who planned to donate part of her liver to get her son a job has been fined $2,300, report says
A Korean woman agreed to help the ill chairman of a construction company, but a nurse became suspicious and reported them, The Hankyoreh reported.
Florida inmate believed to be on drugs dies after attacking detention deputies
A Florida inmate believed to be under the influence of drugs died at a hospital after attacking detention deputies. He tried to punch, kick and bite deputies.
