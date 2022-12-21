ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jericho, NY

Jericho HS students donate thousands to Cohen Children's Medical Center in honor of friend

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Two Jericho High School students made a $15,000 donation to Cohen Children's Medical Center in honor of their friend who is being treated at the hospital.

Jack Gingold and Nick Polizotta started the Morgan Foundation in 2020 when their best friend Brandt was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Polizotta and Gingold have raised close to $25,000 through selling merchandise, online auctions and raffles.

Their goal is to help fund research so children like Brandt don't have to suffer.

"I really just love to see it - it's always good to have as much support as you can - and any money you can donate is great," Polizotta said

Anyone who wants to donate to the Morgan Foundation can click here .

