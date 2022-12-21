Read full article on original website
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
George Santos’ Bio Remains Murky—but He Did Work at Dish Network: Report
Newly elected U.S. congressman and alleged fabulist George Santos (R-NY) may have fabricated much of his resume while running for office, but his former co-workers say the tall tales and rabid social climbing didn’t necessarily start there.Santos described himself while campaigning as an experienced banker who worked his way up the ladder at a few major industry firms—including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, which have both said they have no record of his employment. However, local New York publication Patch traced his employment history to at least one former job: customer service representative at Dish Network.He held the job at a...
HBO Max’s Latest Show Cuts Are Making a Dent Without ‘House of the Dragon’ for Cover | Charts
The Warner Bros. Discovery streamer needs to proceed with caution in future cuts to its catalog or find another huge hit to increase demand
George Santos Claims His Mom Was in World Trade Center on 9/11
According to George Santos' campaign website his mother was in the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks.
