Read full article on original website
Related
Short-sellers make $15 billion betting against Tesla as shares in Elon Musk's company sink by 70% this year
Bets against Elon Musk's EV maker proved more lucrative than any other US company this year, as the carmaker's value fell by about $800 billion.
HBO Max’s Latest Show Cuts Are Making a Dent Without ‘House of the Dragon’ for Cover | Charts
The Warner Bros. Discovery streamer needs to proceed with caution in future cuts to its catalog or find another huge hit to increase demand
‘Morning Joe’ Nails Mike Pence for Blaming Jan. 6 on Anyone But Trump: ‘Back in the Old Role of Really Humiliating Himself’ (Video)
Joe Scarborough argued that the VP's refusal to overturn the 2020 election was "right" and that he should "make that his legacy"
People Are Hate-Watching Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ – and Keeping the Show in High Demand | Chart
Meanwhile, "Wednesday" is delivering "Squid Game" levels of global interest
Wattpad WEBTOON President Says User-Created IP Is the Answer for a Franchise-Hungry Hollywood
Office With a View: "When you serve people what they want, they flock to it," Aron Levitz tells TheWrap
How Amazon Uses AI to Automate Work at Its Corporate Headquarters | PRO Insight
Nearly all companies will soon have workplace artificial intelligence on par with the tech giants
‘South Park’ Creators Secure $20 Million Investment for Deep Fake Company Through CAA’s Connect Ventures
Deep Voodoo, the new company of “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has raised $20 million in a new funding campaign through Connect Ventures — the partnership between CAA and VC firm New Enterprise Associates. The pair’s AI entertainment startup, under their Park County holding...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0