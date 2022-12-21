ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Protect your packages from porch pirates

By Aysha Decuir, Sidney Lain
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSCYS_0jpYMXCK00

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The holiday season is prime time for porch pirates to steal packages right from your doorstep. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, KTVE/KARD spoke with Deputy Glenn Springfield of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and learned ways the Ark-La-Miss can prevent package thefts.

First, the most obvious thing is that someone be at home to receive the item and secure it inside. And while that’s most obvious, it’s probably the most difficult in this day and age for working families because people generally aren’t home. But if it’s at all possible, you can track it online and be there that day or be there waiting to see if that’s the most effective way of keeping it from being stolen. Another way to avoid it is to order something from a store (not necessarily Amazon, but a retail outlet) and have it delivered to the store. Then you can go and pick it up there and take possession of it from the store. When you order something that requires a signature, someone must be present to sign for it; otherwise, if no one is present and he is unable to obtain a signature, the item is not delivered until they are. It’s really popular now. Security cameras are installed in various homes, and more people are purchasing them as they become more affordable. The video is getting a lot better. And we urge people if you can afford to get a system by all means do so. If you have anything stolen, including a camera, and are on a drive to hit your house in order to hit others in the neighborhood, we urge you to contact our sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement, regardless of where you live. Someone will have a camera these days.

Deputy Glenn Springfield

“First, the most obvious is that someone be at home to receive the item and secure it inside.” And while that’s most obvious, it’s probably the most difficult in this day and age for working families because people generally aren’t home. But if it’s at all possible, you can track it online and be there that day or be there waiting to see if that’s the most effective way of keeping it from being stolen. Another way to avoid it is to order something from a store (not necessarily Amazon, but a retail outlet) and have it delivered to the store. Then you can go and pick it up there and take possession of it from the store. “When you order something that requires a signature, make sure someone is home to sign for it; that way, if no one is there and he can’t get a signature, it won’t be delivered until they are.”

Springfield also said that there are still ways to recover a stolen package even if you do not own a home security system. “It’s really popular now.” Security cameras are installed in various homes, and more people are purchasing them as they become more affordable. The video is getting a lot better. And we urge people: if you can afford to get a system, by all means do so. If you have anything stolen, including a camera, and are on a drive to hit your house in order to hit others in the neighborhood, we urge you to contact our sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement, regardless of where you live. Someone will have a camera these days.”

Following these tips and steps to avoid porch pirates will be essential during this holiday season. Be sure to contact the local authorities if you feel you have fallen victim to a porch pirate.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of attempting to burglarize several vehicles

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Edinburg Drive in reference to attempted vehicle burglaries. Deputies were informed that two males were circulating the area in a Chevy Tahoe. Once authorities arrived […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of burglarizing home and assaulting homeowner

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a home due to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, authorities initiated an investigation and learned that the victim’s home was burglarized while the victim was bound by a rope. According to police, the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for man wanted for Attempted Vehicle Burglary and Theft; believed to be in Downsville or Farmerville

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, around 5:44 PM, West Monroe Police were contacted by a Walmart Asset Protection agent who advised authorities that 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fire safety tips to use as temperatures continue to drop

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) The Arklamiss is facing extremely cold weather over the 2022 Christmas weekend and, with people looking to stay warm, house fires are a growing danger to everyone. Dusty Harris, Chief of Fire Prevention at the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, tells us about this danger and gives tips to help prevent house […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Mary Brantley Forwood, 6/18/1982; 296 Old Sterlington Rd, Sterlington, La; FTA, FTA Roderick Lemon Kennedy, 12/28/1973; 1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, La; Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft -Misd. December 14. Roy Lavelle Brantley, 4/8/1973; 226 Jurd Pardue Rd, Marion, La; Poss. Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Poss....
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police arrest Ouachita Parish man and woman for allegedly using counterfeit bills to purchase items

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, at 3:22 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Basic Drive regarding a theft complaint involving fake money, reports say. According to the West Monroe Police dispatch, a female, later identified as Leigh Anne Coleman, allegedly paid […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide

LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
JENA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM pharmacy student accused of selling narcotics on campus; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the Monroe Police Department received information that 24-year-old Blair Guillory was allegedly selling a collection of prescription pills on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. This information prompted the Monroe Police Department Heat Unit to investigate. According […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

66K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy