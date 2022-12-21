Protect your packages from porch pirates

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The holiday season is prime time for porch pirates to steal packages right from your doorstep. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, KTVE/KARD spoke with Deputy Glenn Springfield of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and learned ways the Ark-La-Miss can prevent package thefts.

“First, the most obvious is that someone be at home to receive the item and secure it inside.” And while that’s most obvious, it’s probably the most difficult in this day and age for working families because people generally aren’t home. But if it’s at all possible, you can track it online and be there that day or be there waiting to see if that’s the most effective way of keeping it from being stolen. Another way to avoid it is to order something from a store (not necessarily Amazon, but a retail outlet) and have it delivered to the store. Then you can go and pick it up there and take possession of it from the store. “When you order something that requires a signature, make sure someone is home to sign for it; that way, if no one is there and he can’t get a signature, it won’t be delivered until they are.”

Springfield also said that there are still ways to recover a stolen package even if you do not own a home security system. “It’s really popular now.” Security cameras are installed in various homes, and more people are purchasing them as they become more affordable. The video is getting a lot better. And we urge people: if you can afford to get a system, by all means do so. If you have anything stolen, including a camera, and are on a drive to hit your house in order to hit others in the neighborhood, we urge you to contact our sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement, regardless of where you live. Someone will have a camera these days.”

Following these tips and steps to avoid porch pirates will be essential during this holiday season. Be sure to contact the local authorities if you feel you have fallen victim to a porch pirate.