ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, NC

Sports Spotlight: Record tying season for Greene Central’s Coppage who intends to honor lost teammate with his play going forward

By Eric Gullickson
WITN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

High Five: Norman catches, shoots and runs

Washington High School senior Christian Norman was a receiver on the football team, starts for the basketball team and competes in four track events. The Washington native didn’t play football until high school, but hopes to continue his career in college. How did you discover football after not playing...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Panthers girls, Pam Pack boys on a roll

The Washington High School boys basketball team has won its first two Eastern Plains 2A Conference games, while the 1A portion of the Coastal Plains Conference race looks like a pair of rivalry games will decide it. The Washington boys are 4-4 overall 2-0 in the Eastern Plains 2A conference...
WASHINGTON, NC
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
jocoreport.com

SSS High School Students Of 1988 Honor Fellow Classmate Mac Lawhorn

SELMA – On Wednesday, former classmates of Mac Lawhorn, including Selma Mayor Bryon McAllister, Councilman William Overby and Town of Selma staff gathered at the Selma Depot Station to celebrate their friend. “Mac Lawhorn was a beloved Selma native and classmate of ours. On January 20, 2022, Mac passed...
SELMA, NC
WITN

Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Another chilly Christmas ahead! Warmer conditions ease in by middle to late next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds continue to relax as clear skies and a cold airmass continues to affect Eastern NC. By Christmas morning, most inland locations should start in the upper teens to the lower 20s. As many of you open your gifts later during Christmas day, ample sunshine will help to boost temps above freezing throughout the afternoon hours.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Bertie County family shows festive cheer with annual light display

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One family in Windsor continues to bring Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with their annual light display. The Hoggard family has been displaying lights outside of their home for three decades. More than half a million lights are used in addition to hundreds of hand-made cut-outs. “Glowing, I guess that would […]
WINDSOR, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
ENFIELD, NC
wcti12.com

Weather leads to power outages in ENC

Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
NEW BERN, NC
Queen City News

Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Camp Lejeune MARSOC Marine killed in Iraq

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Camp Lejeune MARSOC Marine has died while serving in Iraq. The Department of Defense said that Staff Sgt. Samuel Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tennessee, died this past Monday. Officials said his death was not related to combat and that it is under investigation. The...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy