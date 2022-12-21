Sports Spotlight: Record tying season for Greene Central’s Coppage who intends to honor lost teammate with his play going forward

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
High Five: Norman catches, shoots and runs
Washington High School senior Christian Norman was a receiver on the football team, starts for the basketball team and competes in four track events. The Washington native didn’t play football until high school, but hopes to continue his career in college. How did you discover football after not playing...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Panthers girls, Pam Pack boys on a roll
The Washington High School boys basketball team has won its first two Eastern Plains 2A Conference games, while the 1A portion of the Coastal Plains Conference race looks like a pair of rivalry games will decide it. The Washington boys are 4-4 overall 2-0 in the Eastern Plains 2A conference...
QB signee Raheim Jeter to see significant reps right away at ECU
Getting into school a semester early can allow for critical growth for just about every young college football player, but especially at a position like quarterback. The game is arguably as much a mental challenge as it is physical, especially given the complexities of defenses this day and age. East...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
North Carolina Lottery Winner's Wife 'Started Shaking' After Major Win
"I told her, 'Don't freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,'" he joked.
jocoreport.com
SSS High School Students Of 1988 Honor Fellow Classmate Mac Lawhorn
SELMA – On Wednesday, former classmates of Mac Lawhorn, including Selma Mayor Bryon McAllister, Councilman William Overby and Town of Selma staff gathered at the Selma Depot Station to celebrate their friend. “Mac Lawhorn was a beloved Selma native and classmate of ours. On January 20, 2022, Mac passed...
WRAL
Wind gusts knock down power poles in Rocky Mount, cause outages at Durham intersection
Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state. Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state.
WITN
Look At Those Lights contest winner announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
WRAL
Parents of late Rocky Mount teen who ran annual toy drive keeping his legacy alive
A Rocky Mount couple is carrying on the legacy of their son, who ran an annual holiday gift drive for years before his death in April. A Rocky Mount couple is carrying on the legacy of their son, who ran an annual holiday gift drive for years before his death in April.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
North Carolina Man 'Totally Shocked' After Hitting Lottery Jackpot
The winning numbers had a special connection to the lucky player.
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Another chilly Christmas ahead! Warmer conditions ease in by middle to late next week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds continue to relax as clear skies and a cold airmass continues to affect Eastern NC. By Christmas morning, most inland locations should start in the upper teens to the lower 20s. As many of you open your gifts later during Christmas day, ample sunshine will help to boost temps above freezing throughout the afternoon hours.
Bertie County family shows festive cheer with annual light display
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One family in Windsor continues to bring Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with their annual light display. The Hoggard family has been displaying lights outside of their home for three decades. More than half a million lights are used in addition to hundreds of hand-made cut-outs. “Glowing, I guess that would […]
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
wcti12.com
Weather leads to power outages in ENC
Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
WITN
Camp Lejeune MARSOC Marine killed in Iraq
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Camp Lejeune MARSOC Marine has died while serving in Iraq. The Department of Defense said that Staff Sgt. Samuel Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tennessee, died this past Monday. Officials said his death was not related to combat and that it is under investigation. The...
Comments / 0