News On 6

Okmulgee Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man During Argument

Okmulgee Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the stomach during an argument on Friday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene near West Trent Street and North Seminole Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, they say they found 65-year-old Rick Holbrook suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Okmulgee man expected to survive shooting, suspect identified

OKMULGEE, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/23/2022: The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Rick Holbrook. According to a statement from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Holbrook was taken to a hospital in Tulsa and is expected to survive. Officers are looking for 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill. They say Powdrill and Holbrook...
OKMULGEE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation

PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

6 In Custody Related To Osage County Murder, Investigation Continues

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has arrested six people related to a murder in November, Sheriff Eddie Virden said Thursday. Sheriff Virden said the six arrests are in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequichie. The OCSO Investigative Team conducted warrants on several residences and authorities say the six...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Muskogee man convicted of armed kidnapping, carjacking and robbery

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Muskogee man, Patrick McHenry, 29, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery in Indian Country and use of a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence.
MUSKOGEE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
AFTON, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police Department Internal Investigation Follow-Up to Statement Released December 6, 2022

The City of Bartlesville on Thursday released the following statement:. "On Nov. 8, 2022, Bartlesville Police Department officials were made aware of allegations that a Bartlesville police officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. In response to these allegations, the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation into the officer’s conduct was launched by BPD Internal Affairs. BPD officials also requested that a criminal investigation be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery that happened at a Tulsa apartment complex. According to police, it all happened around 1 a.m. near 71st and Sheridan. Police say the victim was approached by a man, who was armed with a gun, and who stole the mans wallet. Officers say...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow

News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Several People Seen In Washington Co. Court for DUI

The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty. One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court. Nichol’s bond is $5,000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK

