News On 6
Okmulgee Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man During Argument
Okmulgee Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the stomach during an argument on Friday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene near West Trent Street and North Seminole Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, they say they found 65-year-old Rick Holbrook suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Okmulgee man expected to survive shooting, suspect identified
OKMULGEE, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/23/2022: The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Rick Holbrook. According to a statement from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Holbrook was taken to a hospital in Tulsa and is expected to survive. Officers are looking for 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill. They say Powdrill and Holbrook...
kaynewscow.com
Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation
PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
news9.com
6 In Custody Related To Osage County Murder, Investigation Continues
The Osage County Sheriff's Office has arrested six people related to a murder in November, Sheriff Eddie Virden said Thursday. Sheriff Virden said the six arrests are in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequichie. The OCSO Investigative Team conducted warrants on several residences and authorities say the six...
Muskogee man convicted of armed kidnapping, carjacking and robbery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Muskogee man, Patrick McHenry, 29, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery in Indian Country and use of a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence.
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For Landlord's Death
A Tulsa man has admitted to killing his landlord during an argument in December of 2021. According to court documents, Forrest Peterson pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for Amy Beasley's death. Authorities say Peterson and Beasley got into a fight in a mobile home last December. After the fight, Beasley...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man convicted of manslaughter after woman killed in Turley mobile park
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who was originally charged with murder, has been convicted of manslaughter, according to OSCN. Forrest Peterson was originally arrested nearly one year ago, on Dec. 30, 2021. An arrest and booking report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they were called...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
KTUL
Family of 9-year-old boy hit by car outside of Rhema asking for letters of encouragement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle outside of the Rhema Christmas lights is asking for letters and cards as he continues his recovery in the hospital. Police say the boy was hit Thursday, Dec. 15 while attempting to cross...
TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police Department Internal Investigation Follow-Up to Statement Released December 6, 2022
The City of Bartlesville on Thursday released the following statement:. "On Nov. 8, 2022, Bartlesville Police Department officials were made aware of allegations that a Bartlesville police officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. In response to these allegations, the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation into the officer’s conduct was launched by BPD Internal Affairs. BPD officials also requested that a criminal investigation be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Bartlesville officer resigns amid conduct investigation, OSBI continues to investigate
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville police officer at the center of a multi-agency investigation has resigned. Earlier this month, FOX23 told you about allegations involving the officer, who was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. The Bartlesville Police Department launched an internal investigation while...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery that happened at a Tulsa apartment complex. According to police, it all happened around 1 a.m. near 71st and Sheridan. Police say the victim was approached by a man, who was armed with a gun, and who stole the mans wallet. Officers say...
KOKI FOX 23
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested
Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa. According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
KTUL
Sand Springs police searching for suspect accused of stealing from bar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing money and alcohol from a bar. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 28 at a local bar, when a man went behind the unattended counter and stole money and multiple bottles of alcohol.
KTUL
String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Several People Seen In Washington Co. Court for DUI
The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty. One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court. Nichol’s bond is $5,000...
