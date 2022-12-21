Nicholas “Slick” Patrick Cote, 32, passed away at home in New Gloucester on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Born on Jan. 10th, 1990, to Gregory and Debra Cote in Portland, Maine. He attended Gray New Gloucester High School, where he met many of his lifelong friends. Having developed a love for trucking at a young age, he obtained his CDL at the age of 18. It truly was the early years spent riding around in the tractor trailer with his father that inspired him to become a master behind the wheel.

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO