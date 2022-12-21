Read full article on original website
Five Maples multiplex hearing, “tidbits” at Dec. 20 Planning Board
Matt Ray of Five Maples, LLC, which wants to convert a farmhouse to a four-unit multiplex in the Upper Village, was back Tuesday night for a public hearing and follow-up conversation with the Planning Board. Five Maples hopes to use the renovated property for short-term Airbnb-type rentals. The property, located at 52 Peacock Hill Road next to the Post Office, is in the Upper Village zone (Map 19 Lot 26).
NG Fire Rescue 12/23 Storm Report
Number of Alarms: Severe Weather Event/Multiple Calls. Incident Date and Time: 12/23/2022, 0934 (First Call), 2112 (Last Call) Incident Location: Multiple throughout the community. NGFR apparatus in response:. Engine 2 (11 responses) Engine 3 (6 responses) Utility 1 (18 responses) Ambulance 1 (5 responses) Tank 2 (2 responses) Number of...
Nicholas Patrick Cote, 32
Nicholas “Slick” Patrick Cote, 32, passed away at home in New Gloucester on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Born on Jan. 10th, 1990, to Gregory and Debra Cote in Portland, Maine. He attended Gray New Gloucester High School, where he met many of his lifelong friends. Having developed a love for trucking at a young age, he obtained his CDL at the age of 18. It truly was the early years spent riding around in the tractor trailer with his father that inspired him to become a master behind the wheel.
Important Weather Announcement
| from Town of New Gloucester – Impending Storm Update |. The Town Manager, Municipal Officers, Fire Department and Public Works are actively watching and preparing for the potential serious weather expected between 1am Friday and 1am Saturday. According to the National Weather Service in Gray, this area can...
