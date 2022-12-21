ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

3 people shot on Christmas Eve morning, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who been shot near her upper leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred in Springfield 11th street West. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shortly after,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man arrested in connection to 29th & Chase area murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a September homicide in the 29th & Chase area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Sept. 5, Jacksonville police responded to West 27th Street in reference to a death investigation. Officers found a man and woman who had been shot in a fenced backyard behind a home. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman was declared dead at the hospital while the man survived with serious injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Murder charge for man involved in Longbranch double stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing that happened in Jacksonville Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Tonie Lavon Bryant, 29, with murder and attempted murder. On Dec. 21, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 3100 block of Plateau Street....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO seeks help finding credit card fraud suspects

Jacksonville, Fla. — Take a good look at this photo. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the people pictured have been using stolen banking information to make deposits and withdrawals from the victim’s account. They say the banking information was taken during a Nov. 21 car burglary in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville police investigating toddler’s death

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is questioning multiple people following the death of a 20-month-old girl. Homicide investigators were called shortly after midnight after one of the baby’s parents took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Both parents were being questioned...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

New details in bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the police report for Wednesday’s bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, when officers arrived at the zoo, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was treating zookeeper Jennifer McCabe for injuries to her back, thighs and head.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
