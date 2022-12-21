Read full article on original website
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second locationJulie MorganClay County, FL
3 people shot on Christmas Eve morning, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who been shot near her upper leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred in Springfield 11th street West. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shortly after,...
First Coast News
JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival,...
Man arrested in connection to 29th & Chase area murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a September homicide in the 29th & Chase area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Sept. 5, Jacksonville police responded to West 27th Street in reference to a death investigation. Officers found a man and woman who had been shot in a fenced backyard behind a home. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman was declared dead at the hospital while the man survived with serious injuries.
Jacksonville police make an arrest in deadly September shooting
Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a Sept. 5 shooting on West 27th Street. William Lilpaul Campbell, 26, was taken into custody on Dec. 22. Police say he shot a man and a woman in the backyard of a house. >>> STREAM ACTION...
‘The Victim’s Stomach Was Caved and His Rib Cage Protruded’: Florida Mom Charged with Starving 5-Month-Old Son to Death
A 23-year-old mother in Florida was arrested for allegedly beating and starving her five-month-old son to death. Tania Nicole McGowan was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of child abuse and child neglect over the infant’s death, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. According...
Attempted robbery in Brentwood neighborhood leaves two injured from gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that officers were dispatched to a local hospital after two victims arrived with gunshot wounds. When JSO arrived an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old had been shot and were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The two victims told police that they were...
Watch: Bodycam videos of officer-involved shootings released by Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made several bodycam videos of officer-involved shootings publically available this week. This comes after a press conference held by Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters Tuesday where he said that transparency will now be a requirement of operation for the agency. Through an...
JSO says man intentionally set Oceanway home on fire after altercation with dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning. She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road. “He saw a fire going. He...
First Coast News
Police: Murder charge for man involved in Longbranch double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing that happened in Jacksonville Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Tonie Lavon Bryant, 29, with murder and attempted murder. On Dec. 21, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 3100 block of Plateau Street....
koxe.com
Bear fatally shot at Jacksonville Florida zoo after escaping and attacking zookeeper
Staff at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens fatally shot an American black bear after the animal escaped its exhibit and “engaged with a zookeeper behind the scenes.” The bear’s name was Johnny, and he was 5 years old. Officials said in a Facebook post that the zoo’s...
13-year-old victim in Jacksonville drive-by shooting shouldn't have been in the car, family says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prince Holland, the 13-year-old killed in a Jacksonville driveby shooting on Dec. 3, should not have been in the car that night, his mother said at a press conference Wednesday. Prince was on his way home from football tryouts at the Legends Center and Gymnasium in...
Police release 911 calls from bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The frantic 911 calls have been released from when the 35-year-old zookeeper was attacked by a black bear at the Jacksonville Zoo. The police report said the zookeeper sustained several cuts to her back, thighs and head. One coworker saw it happen, and others tried throwing things at the bear to get it to stop.
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prison
Scott Matthew Yotka, 48, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and distributing photos and a video depicting himself as he sexually abused two young children.
JSO seeks help finding credit card fraud suspects
Jacksonville, Fla. — Take a good look at this photo. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the people pictured have been using stolen banking information to make deposits and withdrawals from the victim’s account. They say the banking information was taken during a Nov. 21 car burglary in...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in the head & hospitalized in life-threatening condition, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Hogan’s Creek area near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 7:40 a.m. to Doctor Roy Baker Street, near West 11st Street, and found...
Jacksonville police investigating toddler’s death
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is questioning multiple people following the death of a 20-month-old girl. Homicide investigators were called shortly after midnight after one of the baby’s parents took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Both parents were being questioned...
One arrested after house fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a person with arson following a fire Wednesday morning on the Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department initially tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that crews were working a residential structure fire in the 14500 block of Denton Road. No further...
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
New details in bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo
Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the police report for Wednesday’s bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, when officers arrived at the zoo, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was treating zookeeper Jennifer McCabe for injuries to her back, thighs and head.
Two dead and two seriously injured in crash on CR 214 in Clay County
Keystone Heights, Fla. — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a sedan driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling at high speeds, eastbound on County Road 214. The driver was unable to safely turn during a curve in the road and crossed the centerline. A vehicle heading...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
