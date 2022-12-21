Read full article on original website
Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley
Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
ifiberone.com
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast
REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
kpq.com
Fortunate Timing Helped East Wenatchee Fix Sink Hole
A sink hole in front of the Wendy's in East Wenatchee is no longer an issue after the city used a WSDOT road closure to explore what caused the sink hole. "We knew we had a pipe that had eroded away," said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. "We wanted to get a better look at that. So, while the DOT closed down that road, it gave us time to say let's get in and look at this piece, so we don't have to close down the road again."
FOX 11 and 41
FM Global gives $2.8K grant to Yakima County Fire District 4
YAKIMA, Wash. — One of the largest commercial property insurers in the world, FM Global, gave Yakima County Fire District 4 a $2,800 fire prevention grant for improved fire response through pre-incident planning and data collection efforts. FM Global announced the award on December 20 in an email to Fire Chief Dale Hille, according to a press release from the chief.
FOX 11 and 41
Powering through potential power outages
YAKIMA, Wash, – With Winter Storm Warnings in place for the coming weekend, power outages become a concern for many who could be left stranded in the cold. While there may be no way to prevent an outage outright, there are ways to protect yourself and your home without power.
yaktrinews.com
“My concern is they’re freezing to death,” Tri-Cities nonprofit to host emergency outreach
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – It’s a memory stuck in Lynne McKee’s head from an outreach effort two years ago. “And about two blocks from where we did that outreach, a boy froze to death,” she recalled. Since then, McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and her team, have...
‘The big ask, big give.’ Longtime West Richland firefighter in desperate need of a donor
“We’re just putting the word out there to friends, family and the community, if anybody would like to help.”
Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons. The eagle was seen on one of the cameras at Wanapum Dam in Grant County, east of Ellensburg, along the Columbia River on Dec. 15, according to The News Tribune.
ifiberone.com
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
KIMA TV
"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger
As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
ifiberone.com
Drifting snow resulted in stranded motorists and emergency road closures near Quincy late Wednesday
EPHRATA - Roads 8 and 9 just north of I-90 near Quincy were shut down due to inclement weather late Wednesday into early Thursday. At about 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office sent out a public message informing residents that Roads 8 and 9 between Adams Rd. and Road M.7 were closed due to being impassible. A number of motorists were stuck in snow drifts along the affected stretch and needed help.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital hit hard by ‘tripledemic’
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person has died from the flu in the Yakima Valley and while cases continue to go up, influenza is just one of the spikes in respiratory illnesses that’s putting stress on local health care resources. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said hospitals didn’t see a lot of flu patients during...
kpq.com
Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row
Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen following Tuesday’s snowy conditions
Many roadways have reopened after Tuesday’s snow caused some traffic troubles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions for much of the day Tuesday. WSDOT said it would be an “extended closure” as crews faced numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
1st Tri-Cities flu death in a season that’s hitting hard and early
Stores are limiting the number of cold medicines they sell to each customer.
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions due to snow, lack of tow trucks
I-90 from North Bend to Ellensburg, through Snoqualmie Pass, remains closed due to the snow and a lack of tow trucks. According to WSDOT, the closure is expected to last for several hours.
