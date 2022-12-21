ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News Talk KIT

Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley

Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fortunate Timing Helped East Wenatchee Fix Sink Hole

A sink hole in front of the Wendy's in East Wenatchee is no longer an issue after the city used a WSDOT road closure to explore what caused the sink hole. "We knew we had a pipe that had eroded away," said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. "We wanted to get a better look at that. So, while the DOT closed down that road, it gave us time to say let's get in and look at this piece, so we don't have to close down the road again."
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

FM Global gives $2.8K grant to Yakima County Fire District 4

YAKIMA, Wash. — One of the largest commercial property insurers in the world, FM Global, gave Yakima County Fire District 4 a $2,800 fire prevention grant for improved fire response through pre-incident planning and data collection efforts. FM Global announced the award on December 20 in an email to Fire Chief Dale Hille, according to a press release from the chief.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Powering through potential power outages

YAKIMA, Wash, – With Winter Storm Warnings in place for the coming weekend, power outages become a concern for many who could be left stranded in the cold. While there may be no way to prevent an outage outright, there are ways to protect yourself and your home without power.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger

As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA
ifiberone.com

Drifting snow resulted in stranded motorists and emergency road closures near Quincy late Wednesday

EPHRATA - Roads 8 and 9 just north of I-90 near Quincy were shut down due to inclement weather late Wednesday into early Thursday. At about 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office sent out a public message informing residents that Roads 8 and 9 between Adams Rd. and Road M.7 were closed due to being impassible. A number of motorists were stuck in snow drifts along the affected stretch and needed help.
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row

Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen following Tuesday’s snowy conditions

Many roadways have reopened after Tuesday’s snow caused some traffic troubles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions for much of the day Tuesday. WSDOT said it would be an “extended closure” as crews faced numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
SNOQUALMIE, WA

