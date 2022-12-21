ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, IN

12/20 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead, Woodlan win

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Chris Johnson earned his 400th win at Homestead High School as the 4A no. 4 Spartans hung on to beat Leo while Woodlan improved to 8-1 with a victory over visiting Fremont.

Kyron Kaopuiki led Homestead with 14 points as the Spartans topped Leo 49-46. Will Jamison added 13 and Grant Leeper 10 for the Spartans. Jackson McGee scored a game-high 26 points to lead Leo.

At Elmer Strautman Gymnasium, Woodlan topped Fremont 72-64. Braden Smith led Woodlan with 18 points while Trey Yoder added 17 points and 13 rebounds and Alex Miller 10 points. Fremont, who falls to 6-2 with the loss, was led by Brody Foulk with 17 points and Ethan Bontrager with 12. Connor Slee and Corbin Beeman added 11 points apiece for the Eagles.

Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Batesville 60, Union Co. 29
Beech Grove 71, Indpls Washington 56
Bellmont 60, Adams Central 41
Bloomfield 56, Dubois 47
Cascade 40, N. Putnam 35
Central Noble 56, Bremen 49
Cin. Aiken, Ohio 57, E. Central 52, OT
Columbia City 67, Wawasee 59
Concord 33, Eddies, Mich. 20
Crawfordsville 57, Speedway 49
Decatur Central 74, Indpls Ritter 63
Delta 66, Blackford 60
Eastern (Pekin) 71, New Washington 61
Eastside 50, Edon, Ohio 26
Evansville Memorial 47, Providence 44
Goshen 63, E. Noble 53
Greensburg 79, Columbus East 47
Hammond Central 51, Crown Point 44
Heritage Christian 74, Pendleton Hts. 68, OT
Heritage Hills 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48
Homestead 49, Leo 46
Indpls Pike 60, Franklin Central 58
Lawrenceburg 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 48
Liberty Christian 94, Phalen 44
Maconaquah 75, Whitko 61
Martinsville 61, Indian Creek 60
Mishawaka 74, New Prairie 42
Monroe Central 45, S. Adams 42
Noblesville 83, Marion 46
North Vigo 56, Plainfield 54
Oak Hill 43, Western 39
Oldenburg 40, Southwestern (Shelby) 29
Orleans 66, Mitchell 34
Peru 47, Huntington North 32
S. Bend Riley 58, Plymouth 48
Seymour 57, Whiteland 54, OT
Southport 52, Avon 50
Twin Lakes 54, Frontier 29
Wapahani 66, Frankton 37
Westview 48, Lakeland 47
Woodlan 72, Fremont 64
Yorktown 71, Madison-Grant 56
Zionsville 48, Kokomo 41
Central Christian Tournament
Consolation
Indpls Irvington 41, Indpls Herron 38, OT
Semifinal(equals)
Indianapolis Homeschool 71, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 50
Delphi Classic
Consolation
Delphi 45, Pioneer 33
Semifinal(equals)
Frankfort 40, Winamac 28

Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 63, Anderson Prep Academy 24
Andrean 50, Highland 49, OT
Beech Grove 53, Christel House Manual 8
Bluffton 42, Churubusco 32
Boone Grove 43, Bowman Academy 28
Boonville 45, Evansville Christian 41
Borden 39, Perry Central 26
Carroll (Flora) 55, Northwestern 52
Clinton Central 45, Clinton Prairie 43
Corydon 67, Charlestown 46
Danville 68, Frankfort 34
DeKalb 51, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 50, OT
Delta 50, Daleville 46
Fairfield 65, NorthWood 24
Faith Christian 40, N. White 36
Glenn 33, LaVille 30
Greenfield 46, Connersville 41
Hamilton Hts. 46, Lapel 38
Henryville 56, Union (Dugger) 18
Indpls Attucks 44, Victory College Prep 7
Jasper 40, Pike Central 26
Knox 37, Linton 26
Lafayette Catholic 80, Tri-West 41
Lakeland 50, Westview 45
Lakewood Park 51, New Haven 42
Lawrence Central 63, New Palestine 53
Logansport 56, Peru 42
Monrovia 47, Indiana Deaf 21
Mooresville 39, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 38
New Prairie 57, Argos 50
Northridge 63, Penn 51
Plainfield 42, North Vigo 39
Providence 46, Indpls Brebeuf 39
Shenandoah 56, Wes-Del 14
Sheridan 36, Lebanon 34
Southwestern (Hanover) 30, Clarksville 19
Trinity Lutheran 71, N. Harrison 59
Triton 42, Bremen 35
Triton Central 64, Indpls Scecina 25
W. Noble 38, Prairie Hts. 31
Wabash 65, Southwood 40
Westfield 49, Franklin Central 44
Delphi Classic
Consolation
Winamac 68, Frankfort 34
Semifinal
Pioneer 54, Delphi 30

