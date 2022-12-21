12/20 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead, Woodlan win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Chris Johnson earned his 400th win at Homestead High School as the 4A no. 4 Spartans hung on to beat Leo while Woodlan improved to 8-1 with a victory over visiting Fremont.

Kyron Kaopuiki led Homestead with 14 points as the Spartans topped Leo 49-46. Will Jamison added 13 and Grant Leeper 10 for the Spartans. Jackson McGee scored a game-high 26 points to lead Leo.

At Elmer Strautman Gymnasium, Woodlan topped Fremont 72-64. Braden Smith led Woodlan with 18 points while Trey Yoder added 17 points and 13 rebounds and Alex Miller 10 points. Fremont, who falls to 6-2 with the loss, was led by Brody Foulk with 17 points and Ethan Bontrager with 12. Connor Slee and Corbin Beeman added 11 points apiece for the Eagles.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Batesville 60, Union Co. 29

Beech Grove 71, Indpls Washington 56

Bellmont 60, Adams Central 41

Bloomfield 56, Dubois 47

Cascade 40, N. Putnam 35

Central Noble 56, Bremen 49

Cin. Aiken, Ohio 57, E. Central 52, OT

Columbia City 67, Wawasee 59

Concord 33, Eddies, Mich. 20

Crawfordsville 57, Speedway 49

Decatur Central 74, Indpls Ritter 63

Delta 66, Blackford 60

Eastern (Pekin) 71, New Washington 61

Eastside 50, Edon, Ohio 26

Evansville Memorial 47, Providence 44

Goshen 63, E. Noble 53

Greensburg 79, Columbus East 47

Hammond Central 51, Crown Point 44

Heritage Christian 74, Pendleton Hts. 68, OT

Heritage Hills 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48

Homestead 49, Leo 46

Indpls Pike 60, Franklin Central 58

Lawrenceburg 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 48

Liberty Christian 94, Phalen 44

Maconaquah 75, Whitko 61

Martinsville 61, Indian Creek 60

Mishawaka 74, New Prairie 42

Monroe Central 45, S. Adams 42

Noblesville 83, Marion 46

North Vigo 56, Plainfield 54

Oak Hill 43, Western 39

Oldenburg 40, Southwestern (Shelby) 29

Orleans 66, Mitchell 34

Peru 47, Huntington North 32

S. Bend Riley 58, Plymouth 48

Seymour 57, Whiteland 54, OT

Southport 52, Avon 50

Twin Lakes 54, Frontier 29

Wapahani 66, Frankton 37

Westview 48, Lakeland 47

Woodlan 72, Fremont 64

Yorktown 71, Madison-Grant 56

Zionsville 48, Kokomo 41

Central Christian Tournament

Consolation

Indpls Irvington 41, Indpls Herron 38, OT

Semifinal(equals)

Indianapolis Homeschool 71, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 50

Delphi Classic

Consolation

Delphi 45, Pioneer 33

Semifinal(equals)

Frankfort 40, Winamac 28

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 63, Anderson Prep Academy 24

Andrean 50, Highland 49, OT

Beech Grove 53, Christel House Manual 8

Bluffton 42, Churubusco 32

Boone Grove 43, Bowman Academy 28

Boonville 45, Evansville Christian 41

Borden 39, Perry Central 26

Carroll (Flora) 55, Northwestern 52

Clinton Central 45, Clinton Prairie 43

Corydon 67, Charlestown 46

Danville 68, Frankfort 34

DeKalb 51, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 50, OT

Delta 50, Daleville 46

Fairfield 65, NorthWood 24

Faith Christian 40, N. White 36

Glenn 33, LaVille 30

Greenfield 46, Connersville 41

Hamilton Hts. 46, Lapel 38

Henryville 56, Union (Dugger) 18

Indpls Attucks 44, Victory College Prep 7

Jasper 40, Pike Central 26

Knox 37, Linton 26

Lafayette Catholic 80, Tri-West 41

Lakeland 50, Westview 45

Lakewood Park 51, New Haven 42

Lawrence Central 63, New Palestine 53

Logansport 56, Peru 42

Monrovia 47, Indiana Deaf 21

Mooresville 39, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 38

New Prairie 57, Argos 50

Northridge 63, Penn 51

Plainfield 42, North Vigo 39

Providence 46, Indpls Brebeuf 39

Shenandoah 56, Wes-Del 14

Sheridan 36, Lebanon 34

Southwestern (Hanover) 30, Clarksville 19

Trinity Lutheran 71, N. Harrison 59

Triton 42, Bremen 35

Triton Central 64, Indpls Scecina 25

W. Noble 38, Prairie Hts. 31

Wabash 65, Southwood 40

Westfield 49, Franklin Central 44

Delphi Classic

Consolation

Winamac 68, Frankfort 34

Semifinal

Pioneer 54, Delphi 30

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.