CBOT soybeans lifts on exports; Argentine forecast caps gains
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Friday, supported by fresh export sales, although forecasts for rain in Argentina capped gains, analysts said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract firmed 11-1/4 cents to $14.79 a bushel, while March soybeans added 12-1/2 cents to $14.84-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract added 0.30%. * CBOT March soymeal gained $3.00 to $451.30 a ton while nearby January soymeal lifted $3.30 to $455.30 a ton. * January soyoil futures inched up 0.13 cent to 65.93 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures gained 0.64 cent to 64.65 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported the sale of 124,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, USDA said. * Beneficial rains are expected in Argentina, bringing relief to parched farmland in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said. * China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, said Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on South American rainfall; wheat, corn near even
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by South American forecasts for more rain which could relieve parched soy crops in Argentina. Corn and wheat traded just below even, holding on to some of the previous day's gains as extreme winter weather threatens winter wheat...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 28-Jan 10
MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 28-Jan 10 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Brazil's farmers kick off soybean harvest in top grain state
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Farmers from Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain producing state, started harvesting the 2022/2023 soybean crop, farmer group Imea said on Thursday. The work is still in its early stages, with less than 1% of the state's total planting area already harvested, said the group. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Heavy rains forecast to bring first relief to Argentina's dry fields
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Abundant rains will for the first time this cycle bring relief to Argentina's parched farming heartland in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday, as a historic drought has prevented many farmers from planting their fields. The lack of rainfall...
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, improved Argentina weather limits gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Friday, but the market was set to end the week marginally lower as forecasts of rains in drought-hit Argentina's farm belt eased supply concerns. Wheat firmed, with the market on track for a positive finish this week as extremely...
GRAINS-Frost damage fears for U.S. crops lift wheat prices
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, boosted by concerns of frost damage from low temperatures forecast for the U.S. Plains over the weekend, while corn and soybean prices also edged up. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.9% to...
GRAINS-Freezing temps threaten U.S. wheat, lifting prices
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Friday, poised for a second week higher as frigid temperatures threaten winter wheat crops across the U.S. Plains and into the Midwest. Fresh export activity in soybeans and corn added support, though gains were limited by much-needed rainfall in Argentina...
CBOT Trends-Soy down 4-6 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents. * Wheat steadying after rally on...
China's soybean imports to recover, a boon to Brazil farmers
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets, said Thursday. Brazilian soybeans, which are processed in China to make livestock feed,...
LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle futures climb; November cattle placements drop
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Friday, as traders anticipated lower November feedlot placements in the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Cattle on Feed report, released after the market close. The USDA reported feedlot placements in November fell 2% from a year ago. Analysts predicted...
CBOT wheat dips, underpinned by winterkill threat
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Thursday, stepping back from nearly three-week highs the day prior, as the potential for crop damage in winter wheat underpins markets, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract lost 5-1/2 cents to $7.62-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to $7.77 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 2. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 2 cents to $8.66 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 5-1/2 cents to close at $9.22-1/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 334,200 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 15. That was in line with analysts' forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * A cargo insurance facility providing cover for shipments via Ukraine's grain export corridor will continue next year with no rate increases, an underwriter with Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said. * Germany's winter wheat planted area for the 2023 harvest has been reduced by around 1.9% on the year to about 2.8 million hectares, the national statistics agency estimated. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Indian institutions 'deeply engaged' in developing GM seeds for 13 crops - govt
MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian institutions are deeply engaged in the development Of genetically modified seeds for 13 crops, including rice, wheat and sugarcane, to improve their stress tolerance, yield and quality, the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das) © Copyright Thomson...
LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle lower on slaughter delays
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures eased on Thursday, as harsh cold conditions delayed slaughter operations, analysts said. Summer month futures climbed to contract highs as traders anticipate lower cattle supplies, possibly exacerbated by icy conditions. "We're seeing those prices in April push through the roof....
U.S. winter storm hits meat plants, threatens wheat and cattle
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said it suspended and reduced operations at some U.S. meat facilities on Thursday due to a massive winter storm, while farmers increased checks on livestock facing harsh winds and cold. The extreme weather presented a temporary challenge to food production after consumers...
ASIA RICE-More exports, stronger baht send Thai rates to over 6-month high
More demand for rice from Asian countries - Thai trader. New season crop supplies cap price rise - Indian exporter. Dec 22 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Thailand this week rose to their highest since early June on the back of increasing shipments and a stronger baht, while cheaper rates for the staple in India kept orders rolling in.
UPDATE 1-India says it will provide free food grains to over 800 million poor for a year
NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India will provide food grains for free to more than 813 million poor people for a year at a cost of 2 trillion rupees ($24.2 billion), India's commerce minister said on Friday. The scheme would run till December 2023, Piyush Goyal, the commerce minister,...
