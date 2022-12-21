ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton County, TN

Tipton County student arrested after injuring teacher, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tipton County student was arrested last week after he pushed a teacher in the back, sending him to the emergency room with a possibly broken arm, police said.

According to the Covington Police Department, Shamar Burton, 18, of Burlison, is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Police said that officers responded about 2:15 p.m. Friday to an assault of a teacher at the county’s Alternative Learning Center.

They found that a teacher assisted in a disturbance on a bus after a student refused to follow bus rules, police said. The student was asked to get off the bus.

The student agreed to leave with the teacher. As the teacher was unlocking a door at the school, the student allegedly pushed him in the back, causing him to fall, police said.

The fall injured the teacher’s arm, which is possibly broken, police said Tuesday. The teacher was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Burton is free on a $10,000 bond and set to appear in court next month, police said.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

