9 suspects netted in kidnapping, labor trafficking case referred to federal prosecutors

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO