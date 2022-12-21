9 suspects netted in kidnapping, labor trafficking case referred to federal prosecutors

Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple defendants convicted of attempted murder in shooting that wounded 3
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted three people of attempted murder and two others of related crimes in connection to a shooting in south Bakersfield that wounded three people a year ago. Convicted of attempted murder, among other crimes, were Jerrell Hubbard and Huey Conerly Jr., both 20, and Daveon Davis, 22, […]
KMJ
3-Striker Sentenced to Life in Prison by Tulare County Judge
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 27-year-old Tulare County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a third strike under California’s Three Strikes Law. Tulare police were called to reports of a man with a gun at an apartment complex around midnight on Nov....
27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
Man who faced attempted murder charge pleads no contest to misdemeanor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced multiple felonies including attempted murder in connection with a shooting has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, court records show. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, was sentenced to time served on Wednesday after pleading no contest to carrying a concealed gun in public, according to court records. Charges […]
Bakersfield Californian
State DOJ opens investigation after initial finding that man had no firearm when he was killed by BPD
The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation of Tuesday morning’s fatal, police-involved shooting in Bakersfield after an initial inquiry determined the man killed did not have a firearm at the time of his death, but did have a knife. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the independent investigation...
Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help
16 human trafficking victims were rescued in California after one of them escaped a home where they were being held captive and banged on a neighbor's door.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Investigating A Double Homicide
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a double homicide. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, near Snowdon Ave. and Old River Road. Two victims were two adult men. They also say they don't have any suspects at the moment.
Two armed men with masks rob Family Dollar store in Tulare County
Tulare County Detectives are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in Terra Bella.
California Department of Justice to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) released new information regarding two officer-involved shootings involving eight officers that left one man dead. The man was involved in both shootings.
Lawsuit: Inadequate security at Shafter High when stabbing occurred
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a former Shafter High School student walked onto campus in March and stabbed a student, no one was monitoring security cameras, a police officer wasn’t present and a fence surrounding the campus was unlocked, attorneys say. And when the wounded student, believing he was dying, ran to the school office […]
Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
Bakersfield Now
Neighbor shares what they saw while human trafficking was happening
KBAK/KBFX — “There was like 10 or 12 cops on Niles [Street] and I kind of got scared so I had to come back and stay there, the whole day over here, but ever since that day I don’t want to go out," said Cristian Castillo. Castillo...
goldrushcam.com
Police Arrest Tulare County Woman for Vandalizing Terra Bella School
December 22, 2022 - Just after 8:99 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School in the 23800 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella for damage to a window. During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a...
Ex-Delano inmate sentenced to federal prison for EDD fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former inmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Monday to five years and five months in federal prison for his part in a $25 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the first of 18 defendants charged to plead guilty and be sentenced. Daryol Richmond, […]
‘I feel sorry for that lady’: DUI suspect refused sobriety tests after deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ford Thunderbird pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 58 with a flat tire and driver Tracy McPherson sat with her husband waiting for a tow truck. Minutes later, a pickup slammed into the back of the Thunderbird, sending McPherson flying across the car’s cabin, her husband later told California […]
KMPH.com
KCSO: 9 suspects arrested, 16 victims found in human trafficking investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office made 9 arrests in a human trafficking investigation in East Bakersfield, in which 16 victims were found from Mexico, according to a press release from the department. Just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, deputies responded to the 8300...
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Bakersfield Now
Attorney of bio father of Orrin and Orson West gives update on lawsuit against Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been more than two years since two boys were reported missing from their California City home where they lived with their adoptive parents. In that time a criminal case has been filed as well as two civil lawsuits. One of those was filed by boy's biological father. A trial date hasn't been set yet.
Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was hit by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the driver that […]
Comments / 0