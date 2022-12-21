Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
wccbcharlotte.com
Homicide Investigation in University City
CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
13-year-old shot by gun without serial number, CMPD report says
CHARLOTTE — A 13-year-old was shot in the chest by someone who had a gun without a serial number, according to a police report. It happened along Westwinds Court in northwest Charlotte around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the report said. The area is between Interstate 485 and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.
FBI releases new photos of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari
The FBI released two new photos of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina, on Friday. In one of the photos, Madalina is seen with a horse during an apparent horseback lesson. In the other, she's on the beach with toy horses. "Earlier this week, we told...
WBTV
Bail bondsman won’t be charged after deadly Gastonia shooting, district attorney says
The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. Three adults and several pets were inside the home at the time of the fire on Wednesday night. Shelters and expanded services prepared for cold weather in Charlotte. Updated: 19 hours...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family...
CMPD investigating fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. The victim was transported from the hotel to an area hospital where they were...
North Carolina officer killed in line of duty, honored one year after death
Chief Johnny Jennings spoke with the media around 3:30 a.m., about the same time Goodwin was killed, to honor her life and service.
CMPD officer with 21 years experience dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who suffered a medical emergency at his home Monday died in the hospital, officials announced. Officer Dean Lauber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at his home on Dec. 19, CMPD announced. He died Tuesday night. Lauber's wife, a Charlotte Fire Department firefighter, was by his side, along with his children and CMPD colleagues, the department said.
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Copycat King's College website encouraging students to apply, pay fee and share personal information
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — King's College closed its doors for good in Charlotte more than four years ago, but that hasn't stopped someone from creating a copycat website that's encouraging potential "students" to apply, pay a fee and hand over their personal information. The college, which dissolved in 2018 due...
counton2.com
Charlotte man charged with custodial interference after abducting child
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina man accused of taking two children six months apart is in custody. State troopers caught him more than 100 miles northeast of the Charlotte area just hours after removing the second child from a Rock Hill elementary school. 38-year-old...
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
860wacb.com
Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County
Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
Missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari: Timeline of her disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — As a convoluted and haunting story unfolds surrounding missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, North Carolina, newly released arrest documents help outline the events leading up to her disappearance. Below is a timeline of the events as reported by law enforcement, witness statements to officials and court proceedings.
WBTV
Arrest made after child overdoses on drugs in Union Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say his 6-year-old son overdosed on narcotics in a tattoo studio. EMS and sheriff’s deputies were called to Ink-182 Tattoos in Indian Trail to provide aid to a child in cardiac arrest. Paramedics determined his symptoms...
WBTV
Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 3