Columbia, SC

Xzavier McLeod Signs Letter Of Intent

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod has made things official and is staying home at South Carolina.

South Carolina went after under-the-radar names this cycle and didn't have to engage in many high-profile recruiting battles.

However, their most notable win was defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. The Gamecocks beat out several SEC powers, including Georgia. McLeod has one of the class's highest floors, which should impact the interior.

Defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway achieved a lot of success from the 3-tech spot this season. McLeod could be in for a similar role with his promising pass-rush upside down the road.

Prospect: Xzavier McLeod

Projected Position: 3-tech

School: Camden High School (Camden, South Carolina)

Vitals: 6-5 and 305 lbs.

Frame: McLeod lost a lot of weight between his junior and senior seasons. He initially was big enough to play a 1-tech but lost weight and moved towards the body of a 3-tech.

Athleticism: While he won't wow you with his athletic profile, McLeod does have a quick first step to get past guards. He often gets one foot into the backfield before offensive linemen can get their hands on him.

Instincts: His play recognition is one of the strongest parts of his game. McLeod is a huge asset in the screen game, as he quickly converts run-to-pass and disengages to meet the ball carrier.

Polish: The floor is high with McLeod. He does have to learn how to rush the passer and play contain with the weight loss.

Bottom Line: McLeod will have a learning curve as he transitions into a full-time role at the 3-tech spot, but he is one of the cleanest evaluations in the class.

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

