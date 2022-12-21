Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Linux Mint 21.1: The better-than-ever Linux desktop
You can keep your Windows 11 and macOS Ventura on your PCs. On my desktop, what I want is open-source Linux. In particular, I want Linux Mint. Why? Because, it's free, easy to use, and far more secure than its proprietary rivals. The latest version, Linux Mint 21.1, Vera, is...
ZDNet
Take a look at Lenovo's updated ThinkPad X1 laptop
Lenovo has showed off its forthcoming ThinkPad X1 laptops that will feature Intel's latest Core CPUs and recycled materials when they arrive next year. The tech giant has showcased the high-end, 14-inch display ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, as well as the 13-inch display ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3.
ZDNet
The 13 best last-minute holiday deals right now on Dell laptops and PCs
Dell's holiday deals have been off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, has savings of more than $1,500. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals. Less...
Short-sellers make $15 billion betting against Tesla as shares in Elon Musk's company sink by 70% this year
Bets against Elon Musk's EV maker proved more lucrative than any other US company this year, as the carmaker's value fell by about $800 billion.
ZDNet
Dear Samsung, here's a heartfelt New Year's resolution for you
I know you're annoyed, Samsung. I understand your frustration. Apple has captured so many American minds that it feels unfair, unjust and borderline unkind. Elon Musk would love to have that much support. Yet you're letting your emotions get the better of you, Samsung. You really are. So as 2023...
ZDNet
Patch now: Serious Linux kernel security hole uncovered
Just what every Linux system administrator wants just before the holidays: A serious Linux kernel security bug. The Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), a zero-day security research firm, announced a new Linux kernel security bug. This hole allows authenticated remote users to disclose sensitive information and run code on vulnerable Linux kernel versions.
ZDNet
Digital transformation powered by edge-to-cloud comes to life in this scenario of a big-box retailer
Digital transformation as a business priority has been the theme of the past decade. But in the early 2020s, in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation was boosted into overdrive. Businesses that were on a five or even a ten-year transformation roadmap were suddenly attempting to make radical changes in five to ten weeks.
ZDNet
MyRepublic exits Australia broadband market to refocus on 'profitability'
MyRepublic has unveiled its exit from Australia, as it looks to "refocus" on profitability and cut its operational costs. The move will involve moving its subscriber base to Superloop next quarter. The Singapore-based internet service provider (ISP) said in a statement Saturday the subscriber transfer agreement, which kicked in from...
ZDNet
The HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop just dropped to $400
Fast speeds, portable design, and loads of memory are just a few of the features this HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop provides, but it doesn't stop there. With over 12 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256 GB SSD, you get 15x faster performance than a normal hard drive while having plenty of bandwidth to run all you favorite apps at once.
ZDNet
Gifting a Switch this year? Grab the SanDisk MicroSD storage for only $20
As a gamer, there's nothing cooler than finding a Nintendo Switch under the Christmas tree this holiday season. However, one major component to grabbing that Switch as a gift is the additional storage needed to install games on the device. Fear not, for if you still need to pick up this piece, Best Buy has you covered with a deal. Right now, you can pick up the SanDisk Ultra PLUS 256GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for only $20 -- half off the original retail price.
ZDNet
What are Google Calendar Speedy meetings and how do you enable them?
Are you constantly going from one meeting to another with little to no downtime in between? If that sounds like you, and you use Google Calendar to manage your daily grind, you might be interested in a feature called Speedy meetings. Essentially, Speedy meetings add a short buffer between those...
ZDNet
How to free up gigabytes of storage space on your iPhone
For most people, the biggest storage space invaders on the iPhone are photos and videos (and, if you're like me, screenshots). The problem is, not every photo or video is good. Duplicates and blurry shots are commonplace (here are tips on taking fewer blurry photos), and most people don't delete them immediately, leaving that task for some point in the future.
ZDNet
My favorite iPad keyboard and stylus are not made by Apple
A few months ago, I reviewed Apple's vanilla iPad, titling it "A confusingly good iPad," because that's exactly what it was. It was also at that time when I got to check out the new Magic Keyboard Folio, a $249 type cover that was Apple's way of introducing a function row key to the iPad experience. As good as the accessory was, to this day, the price is still difficult to swallow.
ZDNet
The best e-ink tablet I've tested was not made by Amazon or ReMarkable
My lifestyle requires constant travel -- from visiting family to catching flights to the Southern hemisphere, I'm never in one place for long. So when I heard about the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra, the company's latest e-ink tablet that featured a portable digital scanner, I immediately jumped at the chance to take it with me on the go.
ZDNet
How to buy more iPhone storage
Getting a new pet or having a kid are two events that are certain to make a difference in your iPhone's storage space. As soon as a squishy little creature, furry or not, enters your home, you can kiss all your free storage goodbye, and just watch as your Photos app gets filled with new memories.
Comments / 0