God of War Ragnarok is Getting New Game Plus in 2023
Sony Santa Monica announced that a New Game Plus mode will come to God of War Ragnarok in Spring 2023. “We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023,” Sony Santa Monica’s official Twitter account revealed. “We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release!”
Game Scoop! Gaiden: The Sequel to Video Game 20 Questions
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are trying out a variation on Video Game 20 Questions invented by a fan. Play along at home! Happy holidays, and we'll catch you in the New Year!
What to Expect from Xbox in 2023
Microsoft’s fourth-generation Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, are now entering Year 3. And though Year 1 started with a soft launch in the exclusive games department, the second half of this generation’s first year delivered the flood that parched Xbox fans have waited years for. From Forza Horizon 5 to Halo Infinite to Psychonauts 2 to Microsoft Flight Simulator, it sure seemed like the Xbox’s exclusive games drought was finally over [Editor’s note: Whoops!]. Of course, by now you know the story because you lived through it. The whole of 2022 was like a mirage in the desert: you thought you could see water up ahead, but was it really there? As such, 2023 simply must deliver for Xbox gamers who’ve invested so much in the platform. Microsoft is a trillion-dollar company who has seemingly exhausted the patience of its player base. Fortunately, though, there’s reason to be optimistic.
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
Elon Musk's brother Kimbal says there's a 'lack of appreciation' for Twitter's 'awesome' mute button
Kimbal Musk talked about his love of the feature in a Twitter Space on Friday about ways of improving Twitter with podcast host Lex Fridman.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
IGN UK Podcast #676: Alternative Game Awards 2022
Dale, Alex and Emma are here with the only game awards that matter. The alternative list of stuff they've made up as an excuse to talk about what they've enjoyed playing in 2022, and other things that have driven them crazy. Got a game for us to play or some...
The Glass Onion Team on What Games They're Playing
Filmmaker Rian Johnson and the cast of his Knives Out sequel Glass Onion reveal what video games they've been playing. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass...
Epic Games Store's Free Games For December 23 Are Three Classic Fallout Titles
The Epic Games Store has made three classic games in the Fallout series free for a day. Epic’s PC store is giving away free games every day from December 15 to December 30. Today’s offering includes Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel for free. These games will become a part of your library permanently after you claim them. The games are available for free until December 23, 9:30 PM IST.
New Game Plus
This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
Avatar: The Way of Water – Disney Stock Takes a Tumble Despite $600 Million Opening Week
The massive box office opening for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water wasn't enough from Disney's stock taking a tumble after it failed to live up to projections. According to The Wrap, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster was projected to earn around $525 million in its opening weekend. However, the film only managed to earn around $441 million in the opening weekend at the global box office.
Microsoft-Activision Acquisition: CMA Says Public in Favour of the Deal as EU Regulators Ask Game Companies About it
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has shared that the majority of the public is in favour of the Microsoft-Activision acquisition. The regulator collected comments from the public for a duration of two weeks in October 2022. In its summary titled “Responses from members of the public to the issues statement,” the CMA revealed it received over 2,100 emails about the matter.
Hideo Kojima On Kojima Productions As It Enters Phase 2 - IGN Daily Fix
IGN Japan spoke to Kojima about the path taken by Kojima Productions so far and where it will be going from here. As the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) continues to assess Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, public sentiment appears to be on Microsoft’s side with around 75% of public comments pro-merger. Finally, keep your Xbox controllers warm this season with their new sweater hat set!Survive to Escape - The Callisto Protocol Sweepstakes.
Brian Altano’s Top 5 Horror Games on PlayStation Plus
Check out Brian’s IGN Playlist at https://www.ign.com/playlist/B-Altano-IGN/lists/5-awesome-horror-games-on-playstation-plus - don't forget to make an IGN Playlist of your own to share with friends! What games on PlayStation Plus are you most excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons...
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
Epic Games Fined $520 Million, Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Adaptation, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Epic Games being fined over half a billion dollars for their microtransactions, to Henry Cavill joining the Warhammer 40K adaptation team, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
Chapter 2 Chests and Items (Banora)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 2: Betrayal.
Microsoft and Activision Urge FTC to Approve Merger As Three Bethesda Titles Go Xbox-Exclusive
Microsoft and Activision have filed a response to the United States’ Federal Trade Commission, urging the government agency to approve their deal. The FTC filed a lawsuit against the companies this month, stating that the $69 billion deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage and too much power over the video game industry.
WoW Patch Details Dec 20
Another round of class tuning is making its way to World of Warcraft following the release of the Dragonflight expansion. On December 20, 2022 you will find that several classes have had adjustments made to them, including the new Evoker class, plus some very specific balances made with Player-Versus-Player combat in mind.
Glaceau smartwater is the Ultimate Choice for the Ultimate Gamer
Esports is one of the most intensive, upcoming sports out there. It involves immense hand-eye coordination along with highly sharp reflexes. Professional gamers, the select few at the top of the global rankings, are constantly searching to find any and every edge they can get to stay on the top.
