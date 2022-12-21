ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Help for the homeless in Beaumont before freeze

BEAUMONT — Numbers show more people are living on the streets of Southeast Texas. The bitter cold is not only a danger, but it can turn deadly. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. You can contact Warm Hands, Warm Hearts HERE.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Nederland Fire Department and police respond to house fire

NEDERLAND — A fire reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of Boston Ave. The Nederland Fire Department and Nederland PD responded after smoke was seen coming from the rear of the home. Officials are investigating the cause the fire. No one was at home at the...
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Multiple vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves one man dead

Lake Charles – On December 22, 2022, shortly after 5:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a serious injury crash involving three vehicles on the I-210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Michael Lee Soileau Jr. of Vinton. The initial...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

City of Groves accepts retirement of longtime city manager

The City of Groves accepted the retirement of its longtime city manager D.E. Sosa in a special meeting Thursday evening. Although the city council agenda language described it as "adverse employment action," Sosa tells KFDM/Fox 4 that his departure is "very amicable." "Tonight, the City Council approved my separation agreement...
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

Lumberton Fire Department creates mock Christmas fire demonstration to highlight safety

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Fire Department staged a mock Christmas tree fire demonstration to show just how quickly a fire can spread. We show the dangers in a controlled environment like this, perhaps we can get a message out of safety and we can push forward with a safety message out to everybody and to have everyone have a good safe holiday in a safe way," says Jimmy Blanchard, Fire Marshal for Hardin County ESD No. 2.
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

City of Nederland urges residents to conserve water after waterline leaks tax system

Today, the water system has been taxed by waterline leaks and a home fire response. We urge customers to conserve water as much as possible overnight. City crews are taking all possible steps to protect the water system and to avoid a boil water notice. We need your assistance and cooperation. To report a leak, call the afterhours number at (409) 723-1540.
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Nederland water system update

Nederland — The Nederland water system made minimal progress raising the water levels following the high consumption on Friday due to water line dripping, water leaks and a home fire response, according to Police Chief Gary Porter. "We continue to urge customers to conserve water as much as possible,"...
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

What's happening in Greater Orange Area

ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.
ORANGE, TX

