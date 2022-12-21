LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Fire Department staged a mock Christmas tree fire demonstration to show just how quickly a fire can spread. We show the dangers in a controlled environment like this, perhaps we can get a message out of safety and we can push forward with a safety message out to everybody and to have everyone have a good safe holiday in a safe way," says Jimmy Blanchard, Fire Marshal for Hardin County ESD No. 2.

LUMBERTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO