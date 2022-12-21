Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show's Countdown to Christmas conclusion at Manning's Texas on Wheels
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford is bringing the Countdown to Christmas to its conclusion at Manning's Texas on Wheels, located at 5735 College Street here in Beaumont. Our annual Countdown to Christmas contest was on The Morning Show from December 12 - 23 this year. Thank you...
KFDM-TV
Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
KFDM-TV
Help for the homeless in Beaumont before freeze
BEAUMONT — Numbers show more people are living on the streets of Southeast Texas. The bitter cold is not only a danger, but it can turn deadly. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. You can contact Warm Hands, Warm Hearts HERE.
KFDM-TV
High-speed chase on I-10 in Chambers County ends with crash and arrest
CHAMBERS COUNTY — A chase on I-10 in Chambers County comes to a crashing end when a trooper uses a pit maneuver. The hot pursuit began after Chambers County dispatch was flooded with calls about a dangerous driver. Investigators say the suspect, Derrick Brown, of Dallas, was in a...
KFDM-TV
Small fire reported near Subway on College this morning
BEAUMONT — A dumpster fire was reported this morning shortly after 10:30. Beaumont Police chief confirms that the fire was extinguished without any threat of danger to the surrounding buildings.
KFDM-TV
Fires in Groves, Nederland and Bridge City bring devastation during holidays
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Firefighters battle several fires in Southeast Texas, including a car fire at McDonald's in Groves. Also, in Mid-County, a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue in Nederland. And, in Bridge City, heartbreak when a fire destroyed a family's home,...
KFDM-TV
Nederland Fire Department and police respond to house fire
NEDERLAND — A fire reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of Boston Ave. The Nederland Fire Department and Nederland PD responded after smoke was seen coming from the rear of the home. Officials are investigating the cause the fire. No one was at home at the...
KFDM-TV
Bridge City Fire Department, Orange County ESD fight "fully involved" house fire
BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City Fire Department, working in conjunction with Orange County Emergency Services District #3 and #4, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive in Bridge City. The call reportedly came in just after 11 a.m. and its cause is still...
KFDM-TV
Multiple vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves one man dead
Lake Charles – On December 22, 2022, shortly after 5:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a serious injury crash involving three vehicles on the I-210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Michael Lee Soileau Jr. of Vinton. The initial...
KFDM-TV
City of Groves accepts retirement of longtime city manager
The City of Groves accepted the retirement of its longtime city manager D.E. Sosa in a special meeting Thursday evening. Although the city council agenda language described it as "adverse employment action," Sosa tells KFDM/Fox 4 that his departure is "very amicable." "Tonight, the City Council approved my separation agreement...
KFDM-TV
Lumberton Fire Department creates mock Christmas fire demonstration to highlight safety
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Fire Department staged a mock Christmas tree fire demonstration to show just how quickly a fire can spread. We show the dangers in a controlled environment like this, perhaps we can get a message out of safety and we can push forward with a safety message out to everybody and to have everyone have a good safe holiday in a safe way," says Jimmy Blanchard, Fire Marshal for Hardin County ESD No. 2.
KFDM-TV
Homeless shelter Henry's Place in Beaumont extends hours due to freezing temperatures
In response to the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend, Some Other Place will be extending its hours at Henry’s Place, the homeless day center located at 1107 McFaddin Avenue. Henry’s Place will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some Other Place...
KFDM-TV
City of Nederland urges residents to conserve water after waterline leaks tax system
Today, the water system has been taxed by waterline leaks and a home fire response. We urge customers to conserve water as much as possible overnight. City crews are taking all possible steps to protect the water system and to avoid a boil water notice. We need your assistance and cooperation. To report a leak, call the afterhours number at (409) 723-1540.
KFDM-TV
Nederland water system update
Nederland — The Nederland water system made minimal progress raising the water levels following the high consumption on Friday due to water line dripping, water leaks and a home fire response, according to Police Chief Gary Porter. "We continue to urge customers to conserve water as much as possible,"...
KFDM-TV
City of Nederland lists steps residents should take before freezing temperatures set in
All weather forecasts are predicting below freezing temperatures starting early Friday (Dec. 23rd) with temperatures rising above freezing later. This weather poses a risk to water service to residences and businesses. The City of Nederland is asking customers to:. 1. Disconnect outside water hoses. If the water hose is left...
KFDM-TV
Viewer sounds off on I-10 drivers, learn about sound walls in 'What's Driving You Crazy?'
In this week's "What's Driving You Crazy?" segment, anchor Aaron Drawhorn explains that residents driven crazy by traffic noise have a solution going up. We speak to TxDOT about the new sound walls going up right off the Eastex Freeway north of 11th Street. And the same week an auto...
KFDM-TV
What's happening in Greater Orange Area
ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.
