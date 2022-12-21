ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

PhD grad goes from directing commencement to walking in same ceremony

In her role as commencement coordinator for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa for the last 10 years, Lori Furoyama has been fortunate to take part in helping thousands of students make their graduation day possible. On December 17, after working through a good portion of the fall 2022 commencement ceremony, she took off her coordinator hat and donned her graduation cap and gown, joining 860 fellow graduates at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to receive her PhD in education with a focus on higher education.
HONOLULU, HI
kauainownews.com

UH Mānoa selects 2022 ‘Word of the Year’ for Hawai’i; what is it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced most of us to pivot our interactions into virtual formats, such as Zoom and Slack. The return to face-to-face interactions increased in 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased. This is why the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of English has selected the 2022 Word of the Year for Hawaiʻi as in-person.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH West Oʻahu solar project to help campuses reach net-zero energy

AES’ West Oʻahu Solar project located on approximately 66 acres of lands at the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu – Mauka, will be a 12.5 megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) facility with 50 megawatts per hour of battery energy storage, which enables clean energy generated to be used when it’s needed. This project will help UH reach its energy and sustainability goals while providing a new revenue stream to support higher education.
HONOLULU, HI

