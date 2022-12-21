Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
Austin Chronicle
Officer Who Killed Mike Ramos Denied Qualified Immunity
The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him, after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now (pending an appeal to the 5th Circuit Court) Austin Police Department Officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial, or settle with Brenda Ramos, Michael's mother and plaintiff in the case.
CBS Austin
Judge denies APD officer's motion to dismiss lawsuit in 2020 killing
A judge denied former Austin police officer Christopher Taylor's motion related to the 2020 killing of Michael Ramos. The incident occurred on April 24, 2020, when Taylor shot and killed Ramos at a southeast Austin apartment complex parking lot. Ramos was unarmed. Ramos' mother sued Taylor and the city of...
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student reportedly found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has reportedly been found dead in Austin. According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
Man arrested after climbing to roof of hotel during warrant service
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect after attempting to serve a warrant at a Super 8 hotel. According to the APD, the incident began around 3:30 p.m. at the hotel located at 4200 S. Interstate 35. Police said the man had three felony warrants,...
CBS Austin
Man accused of murdering elderly Florence woman released from jail after bond reduction
A man indicted for the murder of an elderly Florence woman has been bailed out of jail on a reduced bond. Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said "an experienced prosecutor missed a crucial deadline regarding the timely presentation in front of a grand jury." He added that person no longer works in the DA's office.
CBS Austin
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
One in custody after police call out SWAT to south Austin apartment complex
APD says police went to the complex on Little Texas Lane around 1:15 a.m. for a family violence call.
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Deputy Shoots, Kills Patient in Kyle Emergency Room
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is under the microscope after an unnamed corrections officer shot and killed jail inmate Joshua Wright in the emergency room of a Kyle hospital Dec. 12. A Sheriff's Office news release hours after the shooting stated that "a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an...
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
Austin police locate missing man
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) have located the man that was reported missing on Thursday evening. Joseph Campbell, 71, was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road on Dec. 13 and was last heard from by family members on Dec. 20.
Gavin Roberts, man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden, not in court as scheduled Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of Domain resident Justin Haden, was expected to appear in court Monday morning but did not. Haden, 34, was reported missing from his Domain apartment on Nov. 1. His body was found a month...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
Police release more photos of suspect in north Austin food truck theft
The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.
Two people transported from house fire on Ann Showers Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS transported two people from a house fire near Elgin, according to the public information officer for Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (ESD 12).
TechCrunch
Fatal police shooting of startup founder puts Austin’s diversity issues in the spotlight
For years, Austin has made headlines as an evolving tech hub where startups, large companies and investors alike have flocked to set up a presence. But as 2022 closes, the Texas capital is in the news for a very different, tragic reason — being home to the sudden death of a startup founder at the hands of a police officer.
Austin Police officer injured during foot chase
According to the Austin Police Department, the officer lost consciousness and had cuts on his face after hitting a wall while trying to arrest the suspect during the foot chase.
Austin Fire responds to over 500 weather calls in one day; EMS responds to two CO incidents
The department typically responds to 275 calls, on average, in a 24-hour shift. Friday's calls were a nearly 200% increase than typical.
Missing 71-year-old found
APD issued an alert early Friday morning for the man, and said he was found Friday afternoon.
Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
