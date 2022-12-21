ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Austin Chronicle

Officer Who Killed Mike Ramos Denied Qualified Immunity

The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him, after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now (pending an appeal to the 5th Circuit Court) Austin Police Department Officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial, or settle with Brenda Ramos, Michael's mother and plaintiff in the case.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Judge denies APD officer's motion to dismiss lawsuit in 2020 killing

A judge denied former Austin police officer Christopher Taylor's motion related to the 2020 killing of Michael Ramos. The incident occurred on April 24, 2020, when Taylor shot and killed Ramos at a southeast Austin apartment complex parking lot. Ramos was unarmed. Ramos' mother sued Taylor and the city of...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hays County Deputy Shoots, Kills Patient in Kyle Emergency Room

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is under the microscope after an unnamed corrections officer shot and killed jail inmate Joshua Wright in the emergency room of a Kyle hospital Dec. 12. A Sheriff's Office news release hours after the shooting stated that "a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing man

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) have located the man that was reported missing on Thursday evening. Joseph Campbell, 71, was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road on Dec. 13 and was last heard from by family members on Dec. 20.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
AUSTIN, TX

