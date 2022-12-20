Read full article on original website
Identities of 2 men found over 2 days at I-70 and Washington Street released, suspect arrested
DENVER — A man was arrested in connection two men's deaths in north Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday, Denver Police Department said. Andrew Mutch, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday night on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. Officers responded Tuesday morning for the first time near the...
Person rushed to hospital after shooting in Denver
Around 7:09 p.m., Denver PD said in a tweet that officers were investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of North Kittredge. A male victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Double-murder suspect arrested after investigation of separate deaths
Police arrested a man Wednesday night accused of murdering two men who were found on two different days in the same place.
Denver police need help locating this carjacking suspect
The robbery carjacking happened on the 1500 block of North Xavier Street on the afternoon of Dec.11.
Handcuffed suspect shot officer inside Denver jail, video shows
DENVER — Newly-released body camera and surveillance video shows a handcuffed suspect shooting a Denver Police officer in the neck – and officers' responses to the incident that unfolded inside the garage of the downtown Denver jail late last month. Around 9 p.m. the night of Nov. 28,...
Man found guilty of murder in connection with April shooting in Denver
A jury found a 41-year-old man guilty of murder in connection with a mid-April shooting in Denver.
Suspect in Greeley juice store killing found incompetent to proceed
GREELEY, Colo. — The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley in August is currently incompetent to proceed with the court case against him, a judge ruled Tuesday. Marcos Vallejos, 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old...
Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Candlelight vigil held for girls killed in Fort Collins murder-suicide
Dozens attended a private candlelight vigil last week at Timnath Presbyterian Church, held in memory of two girls killed in a murder-suicide in Fort Collins earlier this month. Eight-year-old Cameron Zipperer and 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer were killed by their father Adam Zipperer, who then turned the gun on himself. In a statement provided to the Coloradoan, the girl’s mother, Erica Bethel called this a “tragedy and not an accident,” but rather “a deliberate act of violence.” Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Man killed in north Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights
And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
Should You Move to Fort Collins? Here’s What Residents Have to Say
You'll often hear Coloradans tell out-of-staters not to move here. But despite this (or maybe because of this), even some residents don't like living in their own state. How do we know? You can thank social media. A woman named Cynthia recently posed a question to the Facebook group You...
Boulder Library Closes After High Meth Levels Discovered Inside
A pest problem or an emergency repair are both fairly common reasons that a public place might need to temporarily close its doors, but a library in Boulder is facing a different sort of issue that's forcing visitors to stay away for the time being. The city's of Boulder's main...
Suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday night.
Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating
With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
Is This Really The Top City For Christmas In Colorado?
Christmas in Colorado is a special time of year. One Colorado city, in particular, stands out above the rest as it was just ranked the best city for Christmas in the whole state. Do you agree?. This Is The Best City For Christmas In Colorado. Maybe it's the lights, the...
Popular Estes Park Pizza Joint Adjusts to Market and Adds Robot to Staff
The next time you visit Estes Park, you may want to stop in and see this robot in action. Or, are you against the idea?. In May of 2022, Loveland's Chili's made news when they introduced their robot. In December of 2022, another Colorado restaurant has added a mechanical staff member.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Meth detected in air ducts of Boulder's main library, prompting closure
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder's main library is closed after environmental testing showed methamphetamine use in the building's bathrooms. City staff said in a news release that the closure was done out of "an abundance of caution," and for the public's safety. They're not sure how long the closure will last.
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
