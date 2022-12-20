ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

9NEWS

Handcuffed suspect shot officer inside Denver jail, video shows

DENVER — Newly-released body camera and surveillance video shows a handcuffed suspect shooting a Denver Police officer in the neck – and officers' responses to the incident that unfolded inside the garage of the downtown Denver jail late last month. Around 9 p.m. the night of Nov. 28,...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
1310kfka.com

Candlelight vigil held for girls killed in Fort Collins murder-suicide

Dozens attended a private candlelight vigil last week at Timnath Presbyterian Church, held in memory of two girls killed in a murder-suicide in Fort Collins earlier this month. Eight-year-old Cameron Zipperer and 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer were killed by their father Adam Zipperer, who then turned the gun on himself. In a statement provided to the Coloradoan, the girl’s mother, Erica Bethel called this a “tragedy and not an accident,” but rather “a deliberate act of violence.” Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in north Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights

And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating

With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

