With the passing storm across the state, officials have issued a travel restriction against commercial vehicles on multiple highways. A commercial vehicle travel restriction has been issued by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, December 23 based on the forecast for rapidly falling temperatures that could result in flash freezes on wet roadways in the state. In addition to rain, strong winds, and the possibility of snow and ice, New Jersey may experience treacherous driving conditions as the storm moves through.

