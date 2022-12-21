ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

sauconsource.com

Deteriorating Weather Conditions Prompt School, Business Closures

Rapidly deteriorating weather conditions that included a one-hour temperature drop of nearly 10 degrees and accumulating snow in places prompted some area schools and businesses to close early Friday. Although the temperature was in the mid 50s early Friday morning, by noon it had fallen to near freezing, and rain...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PIX11

Severe thunderstorm warning as rain descends in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong storm system will pass to the west of the region Friday, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday evening for the entire tri-state area. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect through early Saturday afternoon for portions of the region. Folks […]
NEW YORK STATE
sauconsource.com

Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds

In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

New Jersey issues commercial travel restrictions on several major highways during storm

With the passing storm across the state, officials have issued a travel restriction against commercial vehicles on multiple highways. A commercial vehicle travel restriction has been issued by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, December 23 based on the forecast for rapidly falling temperatures that could result in flash freezes on wet roadways in the state. In addition to rain, strong winds, and the possibility of snow and ice, New Jersey may experience treacherous driving conditions as the storm moves through. Additionally, motorists are advised to avoid The post New Jersey issues commercial travel restrictions on several major highways during storm appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wesb.com

Severe Weather for Christmas Weekend

The region is expecting some severe weather going into the Christmas weekend. In Pennsylvania McKean, Potter, Warren, Elk, and Cameron Counties will be under a High Wind Watch starting tomorrow morning and a Wind Chill Watch starting tomorrow afternoon. Resulting wind chills could be as low as 30 below, which can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze

Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
WGAL

Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.

The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

