BITTER BLAST: Cold temperatures for Christmas Day in New Jersey
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michelle Powers says it will be a very cold Christmas Eve Day. She says the wind will continue for the days to come, making cold temperatures feel even more brutal.
Temperatures to stay frigid through Christmas following storm; N.J. records coldest day in nearly 4 years
New Jersey will see mostly clear skies on Christmas Eve as temperatures remain frigid after a deep freeze and heavy wind gusts ripped through the state Friday, recording the coldest temperature in nearly four years. Temperatures will range from the single digits to the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday, as...
NJ weather: Timeline of rain/snow, flash freeze, dangerous cold
Friday is the big "holiday getaway" day, as the Christmas weekend inches closer. It is also going to be a tumultuous weather day, with rapidly changing conditions from morning through afternoon. The big story is the arrival of an arctic cold front, sending temperatures plummeting, from the 50s into the...
Lehigh Valley weather: Flash freeze to slam into late morning rain and ‘everything ices’ (UPDATE)
UPDATE2: The temperature dropped from 42 to 33 degrees between 10:51 and 11:51 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley International Airport, the National Weather Service showed. Snow was seen as far east as Greenwich Township, New Jersey. It was snowing heavily and windy at 12:15 p.m. in Easton. UPDATE: A winter...
BITTER BLAST: Frigid temperatures across New Jersey for the holiday weekend
A wind chill advisory will be in effect through Saturday morning as temps plummet into the teens and 20s.
sauconsource.com
Deteriorating Weather Conditions Prompt School, Business Closures
Rapidly deteriorating weather conditions that included a one-hour temperature drop of nearly 10 degrees and accumulating snow in places prompted some area schools and businesses to close early Friday. Although the temperature was in the mid 50s early Friday morning, by noon it had fallen to near freezing, and rain...
N.J. weather: Will deep freeze make this the coldest Christmas on record? Here are the rankings.
It’s coming Friday afternoon into Friday night, as a brutal blast of Arctic air sweeps across our region — setting the stage for what will likely be the coldest Christmas Eve in 33 years and the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years.
Severe thunderstorm warning as rain descends in NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong storm system will pass to the west of the region Friday, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday evening for the entire tri-state area. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect through early Saturday afternoon for portions of the region. Folks […]
N.J. weather: With possible flash freeze looming, forecaster advises drivers to ‘stay home’
It’s better to be safe than sorry. That’s the advice from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in New Jersey, which is concerned that the heavy rain from Thursday’s powerful storm will set the stage for rapid icing — known as a flash freeze — when temperatures quickly plunge below the freezing mark on Friday.
STORM WATCH: Friday storm will bring cruel chill, deep freeze before Christmas
The News 12 New Jersey Storm Watch Team is tracking a system that will bring heavy rain, strong winds and freezing temperatures to the Garden State by the end of the week.
sauconsource.com
Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds
In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
New Jersey issues commercial travel restrictions on several major highways during storm
With the passing storm across the state, officials have issued a travel restriction against commercial vehicles on multiple highways. A commercial vehicle travel restriction has been issued by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, December 23 based on the forecast for rapidly falling temperatures that could result in flash freezes on wet roadways in the state. In addition to rain, strong winds, and the possibility of snow and ice, New Jersey may experience treacherous driving conditions as the storm moves through. Additionally, motorists are advised to avoid The post New Jersey issues commercial travel restrictions on several major highways during storm appeared first on Shore News Network.
wesb.com
Severe Weather for Christmas Weekend
The region is expecting some severe weather going into the Christmas weekend. In Pennsylvania McKean, Potter, Warren, Elk, and Cameron Counties will be under a High Wind Watch starting tomorrow morning and a Wind Chill Watch starting tomorrow afternoon. Resulting wind chills could be as low as 30 below, which can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes.
Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze
Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
Several area school districts shut due to impending severe weather
While a number of school districts in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey are closed Friday due to holiday break, many others have shut due to the weather. Rain is expected to turn to snow later in the morning as an arctic front passes through the region and temperatures drop from the mid 50s into the teens, forecasts show.
WGAL
Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.
The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
When does the winter storm arrive? Here's a timeline of the weather conditions and impacts for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As we continue to track a significant winter storm for later this week, we're expecting major impacts across Northeast Ohio throughout the days ahead -- and it all arrives just before the Christmas holiday weekend. How could this impact your travel plans? Below is a timeline of...
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued due to possible ‘excessive rainfall’
Ahead of a powerful storm system forecast to the hit the Lehigh Valley and surrounding region, the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a flood watch for eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,”...
STORM WATCH: Winter storm to bring rain, wind, wicked cold to NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this will impact Christmas holiday travel.
