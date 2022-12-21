Read full article on original website
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
WBOC
A Potential Streetscape Project Costing Up to $50 Million in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The City of Rehoboth Beach will potentially invest in street improvements to Baltimore and Wilmington Avenues that could cost up to $50 million and take more than five years to complete. According to Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, city commissioners have been exploring the idea of...
