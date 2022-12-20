PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s some winter weather headed our way so it’s important you protect the pipes in your home. J. Bus Pipe, Plumbing, Heating, & Air LLC owner Jeromy Buskirk said he expects to be swarmed with calls starting Friday. To avoid having to make that call, he suggests making sure your crawl spaces and basements are completely sealed. You can also insulate your pipes with foam insulation or pink R13. Buskirk also suggests keeping your faucets dripping and, if you’re up at night, flushing your toilet every few hours.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO