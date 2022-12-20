ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallipolis, OH

WTAP

Gift wrapping hacks for the holiday season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Are you tired of the traditional bow and ribbon to top your wrapped gifts?. Owner of Gift Gallery, Victoria West, gives a suggestion on how to enhance your topping. “You can just take curling ribbon, regular curling ribbon and thread some ornaments and put ornaments on...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Christmas Day Forecast

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - High pressure is going to move in allowing or the winds to calm even more and allow more sun to shine. A weak clipper system is going to brush past allowing for some light snow to fall Monday afternoon. Another high pressure system will move in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Belpre Church of Christ hosts Community Christmas Dinner

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Church of Christ offered people a warm place and some warm plates this Christmas Day. Sunday afternoon, the Church hosted a community Christmas dinner for people who might not be able to enjoy a holiday meal otherwise. Church members served a meal of ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and rolls for all who attended. A variety of cakes and pies were also available for desert.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Knights of Columbus will host their 9th annual Christmas Day Feast

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Christmas Day Feast will be held at the Knights of Columbus Sunday afternoon. The feast is meant to provide those in the community who are in need with a Christmas meal. The meal will include chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, other sides and a dessert. Delivery...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

How to prepare before traveling in inclement weather

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you’re going to travel this weekend, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Wood County 911 Center public information officer, Aaron Fleenor says to be prepared for hazardous road conditions. “Bridges and overpasses freeze before the roadway does. Any moisture that’s...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Even though it’s winter farmers are still busy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Even though the main growing season is done, farmers are still busy preparing for winter. They still have to take care of cattle and prepare their farms for winter. WVUP Agriculture Department knows what farmers are getting ready to go through and are keeping farmers in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local agencies receive Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Several area law enforcement agencies are receiving help from the state to reduce violent crime. The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant is designed to help law enforcement with resources including equipment, staffing, and community programs. This is the eleventh round of the grant program. To date Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 millimon to 159 law enforcement agencies in the state.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

With the below freezing temperatures the MOV Health Department gives suggestions on how to avoid frostbite

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the below freezing temperatures the MOV health department gives suggestions on how to avoid frostbite. “It’s important to wear lots of layers, several layers of loose fitting clothing that can help protect your body from frostbite. That can include a scarf, a knit mask that covers your face and mouth, mittens or gloves and making sure you cover your nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers as your extremities are going to get very cold,” Public Information Officer, Amy Phelps said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wright, Vera L.

Vera L. Wright, 79 of Vienna, WV. passed away December 20, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 8, 1943 in Paden City, WV. the daughter of the late Donald William and Harriett Deborah VanMatre Lewis. She had worked for over 20 years as a Medical Transcriptionist for Parkersburg...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Tips on protecting your home from damage during winter weather

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s some winter weather headed our way so it’s important you protect the pipes in your home. J. Bus Pipe, Plumbing, Heating, & Air LLC owner Jeromy Buskirk said he expects to be swarmed with calls starting Friday. To avoid having to make that call, he suggests making sure your crawl spaces and basements are completely sealed. You can also insulate your pipes with foam insulation or pink R13. Buskirk also suggests keeping your faucets dripping and, if you’re up at night, flushing your toilet every few hours.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Inclement weather will impact how law enforcement gets to calls

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The inclement weather that is expected will impact the way law enforcement can affectively get to calls. Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard says that law enforcement is impacted the same way as anyone else when getting from place to place in inclement weather. Although the cruisers...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wilkison, Modena G.

Modena G. Wilkison, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away December 19, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born January 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Ira O. Null and Dewey M. Null (Lemon). “Mama loved the Lord and her family. They were her life.”. Modena is survived by...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Waterford Lady Wildcats receive State Championship Ring

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - A season after claiming the ultimate prize, the 2021-2022 State Champion Waterford Lady Wildcats girl’s basketball team has received their state championship rings. The team defeated New Knoxville in the state title game back in March and has now received their rings to signify their...
WATERFORD, OH
WTAP

Father and son arrested for assault, resisting arrest

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of assault on a elderly man and ended up arresting a father and son. According to Captain William Stewart, on December 21 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Enterprise Road. Upon arriving Caleb Ellis was suspected of assault an elderly neighbor.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

