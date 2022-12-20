Read full article on original website
After a day of preparation Knights of Columbus serve Christmas dinner to the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 9th annual Christmas Day feast for the Knights of Columbus. For the first year since the pandemic the Knights of Columbus will add their dine-in option. With over 800 dinners served some within the community gathered to enjoy a Christmas meal. Some of those people...
Gift wrapping hacks for the holiday season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Are you tired of the traditional bow and ribbon to top your wrapped gifts?. Owner of Gift Gallery, Victoria West, gives a suggestion on how to enhance your topping. “You can just take curling ribbon, regular curling ribbon and thread some ornaments and put ornaments on...
Christmas Day Forecast
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - High pressure is going to move in allowing or the winds to calm even more and allow more sun to shine. A weak clipper system is going to brush past allowing for some light snow to fall Monday afternoon. Another high pressure system will move in...
Belpre Church of Christ hosts Community Christmas Dinner
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Church of Christ offered people a warm place and some warm plates this Christmas Day. Sunday afternoon, the Church hosted a community Christmas dinner for people who might not be able to enjoy a holiday meal otherwise. Church members served a meal of ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and rolls for all who attended. A variety of cakes and pies were also available for desert.
Knights of Columbus will host their 9th annual Christmas Day Feast
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Christmas Day Feast will be held at the Knights of Columbus Sunday afternoon. The feast is meant to provide those in the community who are in need with a Christmas meal. The meal will include chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, other sides and a dessert. Delivery...
Your Good News: Local musician releases song to honor the life of Danielle Church
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Country singer John Kunze of Belpre, Ohio, has written hits such as “I’m Buck Wild” and “Fishing with Dad.” “Fishing with Dad” was featured in Bass Pro Shops’ Father’s Day commercial earlier this year. In 2016, he...
How to prepare before traveling in inclement weather
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you’re going to travel this weekend, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Wood County 911 Center public information officer, Aaron Fleenor says to be prepared for hazardous road conditions. “Bridges and overpasses freeze before the roadway does. Any moisture that’s...
Even though it’s winter farmers are still busy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Even though the main growing season is done, farmers are still busy preparing for winter. They still have to take care of cattle and prepare their farms for winter. WVUP Agriculture Department knows what farmers are getting ready to go through and are keeping farmers in...
Local agencies receive Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Several area law enforcement agencies are receiving help from the state to reduce violent crime. The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant is designed to help law enforcement with resources including equipment, staffing, and community programs. This is the eleventh round of the grant program. To date Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 millimon to 159 law enforcement agencies in the state.
You can decorate your house for Christmas while also keeping your pets safe from harm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Everyone loves decorating their house for the holidays but those same decorations that everyone love can be harmful to your pets. Poinsettias, lilies, holly berries, live Christmas trees and more can be harmful to pets. Some can only cause gastrointestinal issues but others can cause more...
With the below freezing temperatures the MOV Health Department gives suggestions on how to avoid frostbite
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the below freezing temperatures the MOV health department gives suggestions on how to avoid frostbite. “It’s important to wear lots of layers, several layers of loose fitting clothing that can help protect your body from frostbite. That can include a scarf, a knit mask that covers your face and mouth, mittens or gloves and making sure you cover your nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers as your extremities are going to get very cold,” Public Information Officer, Amy Phelps said.
Obituary: Wright, Vera L.
Vera L. Wright, 79 of Vienna, WV. passed away December 20, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 8, 1943 in Paden City, WV. the daughter of the late Donald William and Harriett Deborah VanMatre Lewis. She had worked for over 20 years as a Medical Transcriptionist for Parkersburg...
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
Tips on protecting your home from damage during winter weather
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s some winter weather headed our way so it’s important you protect the pipes in your home. J. Bus Pipe, Plumbing, Heating, & Air LLC owner Jeromy Buskirk said he expects to be swarmed with calls starting Friday. To avoid having to make that call, he suggests making sure your crawl spaces and basements are completely sealed. You can also insulate your pipes with foam insulation or pink R13. Buskirk also suggests keeping your faucets dripping and, if you’re up at night, flushing your toilet every few hours.
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
Inclement weather will impact how law enforcement gets to calls
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The inclement weather that is expected will impact the way law enforcement can affectively get to calls. Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard says that law enforcement is impacted the same way as anyone else when getting from place to place in inclement weather. Although the cruisers...
Obituary: Wilkison, Modena G.
Modena G. Wilkison, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away December 19, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born January 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Ira O. Null and Dewey M. Null (Lemon). “Mama loved the Lord and her family. They were her life.”. Modena is survived by...
Waterford Lady Wildcats receive State Championship Ring
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - A season after claiming the ultimate prize, the 2021-2022 State Champion Waterford Lady Wildcats girl’s basketball team has received their state championship rings. The team defeated New Knoxville in the state title game back in March and has now received their rings to signify their...
Father and son arrested for assault, resisting arrest
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of assault on a elderly man and ended up arresting a father and son. According to Captain William Stewart, on December 21 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Enterprise Road. Upon arriving Caleb Ellis was suspected of assault an elderly neighbor.
