Odessa, TX

Cops follow GPS to stolen trailers

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
A GPS locator led Odessa Police to two stolen $60,000 sand trailers Monday and the arrest of an Odessa man.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office asked Odessa officers to go to the 2500 block of South Highway 385 because a GPS locator indicted the two stolen trailers were nearby.

Officers found the trailers on land leased by Richard Charon Blanco, who denied knowing anything about the trailers, the report stated.

Blanco was arrested when officers discovered a Dodge Ram with a Cuban flag hanging from the mirror at his house and realized a Dodge Ram with a Cuban flag was spotted on surveillance video during the theft of the trailers, the report stated.

Blanco was arrested on suspicion of theft of property, $30,000-$150,000, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

He remains in the Ector County jail on an $8,000 bond on that charge, but he’s also being held on a theft of property charge out of Lamesa. In that case, police records indicate he’s accused of stealing $150,000 to $300,000 worth of property, namely the same two trailers and two tractor trucks.

mari Rodriquez
3d ago

I'm glad they caught him and they found their trucks these are the ones that kill innocent people on the Hwys they think that just because they got their cdl from a cereal box they are professional drivers 🤬😡

