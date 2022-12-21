HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You might not think shopping carts are that expensive, but they can add a lot to a retailer’s bottom line. “The really good carts that you see at the shopping centers or the grocery stores ... they can run up to $700 to $800 a cart,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants Of Hawaii.

