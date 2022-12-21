Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The mall isn’t the only place with last-minute shoppers
Restaurants are booked, and grocery stores are packed ahead of Christmas weekend.
Salons in Macy’s stores to close after decades in business
Workers said, Pure Beauty Salons have been around since the days of Liberty House. The salons have become a home for lifelong friendships and customers are coming by to get one last appointment in.
Malls seeing last-minute holiday shopping rush
Once inside the mall, the twinkling lights, decorations and children’s train ride remind everyone it is the holidays.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Santa made an early stop to Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning and paddled into the resort — to the delight of visitors and residents. He took a break from delivering presents to take pictures...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Christmas Weekend in Honolulu: Dec. 22–28, 2022
Take a 30-minute joyful ride to Honolulu Hale to see Shaka Santa, then spend about an hour exploring all the lights and scenes in the area. Reservations are filling up quickly so be sure to reserve ASAP. Tickets also include a photo with Santa Claus and his elves. Family-Friendly Event,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Shopping cart theft is a costly headache for retailers, but the city is helping to fight back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You might not think shopping carts are that expensive, but they can add a lot to a retailer’s bottom line. “The really good carts that you see at the shopping centers or the grocery stores ... they can run up to $700 to $800 a cart,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants Of Hawaii.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village
Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
LIST: Best restaurants for Christmas dinner on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty Christmas dinner near Honolulu.
Some of the royalty who once lived in Waikiki
King William Charles Lunalilo once owned all of Diamond Head and the land where International Market Place is situated today.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Life isn't so 'ruff:' Honolulu ranks in top 10 for best cities to own a dog
Honolulu was ranked 9th for best cities to be a dog owner, according to a recent study by U.S. News and World Report. The report listed Portland, Oregon as the best place. Walkability, available veterinary services and weather were some of the factors accounted for in the national ranking. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a more than 3-year absence, Chinese New Year festivities will be returning to Chinatown in January!. A weekend of events starting on Friday, Jan. 13 will welcome in the New Year of the Rabbit. “It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be exciting,” said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Kaena Point one step closer to becoming Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area. Kaena Point is poised to become Hawaii’s first Natural Heritage Area.
Adopting a furry friend is the best during Christmas
Bringing a furry friend home for the holidays is very special. However, what a lot of eager pet owners forget is the commitment it takes to be a good pet owner.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and permitted guides will be allowed at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve beginning early next year. Licensed tour vehicles may enter the commercial vehicle parking lot starting Jan. 4, the city announced. The use of this lot is limited to 15 minutes, with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Monster storm on the mainland causes travel nightmare before the holidays
With many taking to the skies for the holidays, officials urge travelers to prepare in advance. With many traveling for the holidays, Casey Lund has tips on how fliers can prepare as a winter storm batters the mainland. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A fascinating new study in the Journal...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: November hotel numbers
Since the most recent Fed rate hike, currencies did not appear to be further weakening. The yen actually strengthened slightly, to 136 to the dollar. Business Report: November unemployment numbers by island. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment rates for November, island...
Passenger tells of experience on turbulent flight from PHX
A passenger from the Phoenix flight in which several passengers were injured due to turbulence said that the flight had been smooth, until the announcement on final approach.
Cat attacked with blow dart finds new home
There are many sad stories of abused and harmed cats and dogs. It is nice to have one of those stories conclude with a happy ending.
hawaiimomblog.com
Daizu Tei Mochi at Mililani Farmers Market
On a recent visit to the Mililani Farmers Market, my youngest son asked for mochi, so we went to the Daizu Tei booth, and got a 6-pack of mochi:. We scored the last Persimmon + White Bean, and my son chose a lot of varieties with chocolate. The mochi was...
Comments / 0