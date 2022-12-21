ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Santa made an early stop to Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning and paddled into the resort — to the delight of visitors and residents. He took a break from delivering presents to take pictures...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village

Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and permitted guides will be allowed at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve beginning early next year. Licensed tour vehicles may enter the commercial vehicle parking lot starting Jan. 4, the city announced. The use of this lot is limited to 15 minutes, with...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: November hotel numbers

Since the most recent Fed rate hike, currencies did not appear to be further weakening. The yen actually strengthened slightly, to 136 to the dollar. Business Report: November unemployment numbers by island. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment rates for November, island...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Daizu Tei Mochi at Mililani Farmers Market

On a recent visit to the Mililani Farmers Market, my youngest son asked for mochi, so we went to the Daizu Tei booth, and got a 6-pack of mochi:. We scored the last Persimmon + White Bean, and my son chose a lot of varieties with chocolate. The mochi was...
MILILANI, HI

