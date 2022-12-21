DELAWARE- Delawareans are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees after the holidays to help keep them out of state landfills. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says tree can be recycled at any of the yard waste recycling sites throughout the state. Tree mulch is great for helping conserve and enhance First State soil by sequestering carbon that both fertilizes the soil and helps it retain moisture.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO