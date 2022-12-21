Read full article on original website
DE to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Dec. 23 To SNAP Households, Eligible TANF and General Assistance Households
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for December to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance...
Delaware Encourages Christmas Trees Recycling After Holidays
DELAWARE- Delawareans are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees after the holidays to help keep them out of state landfills. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says tree can be recycled at any of the yard waste recycling sites throughout the state. Tree mulch is great for helping conserve and enhance First State soil by sequestering carbon that both fertilizes the soil and helps it retain moisture.
DMV Adds Online Self-Certification for CDL Drivers
DOVER, Del. - A new online self-certification option for commercial driver licenses is available on the DMV's website. The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles made the announcement on Dec. 22. CDL drivers interested in submitting their Medical Examiner’s Certificate online can now do so by logging on to their myDMV account.
