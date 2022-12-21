Read full article on original website
Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster
SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
WNYT
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC
A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Second arrest made in 2019 Schenectady homicide case
Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide that took place in January 2019.
Man, 40, fatally shot in Queens, suspect at-large
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in Jamaica, Queens on Friday, according to police. The man was hit on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m., officials said.
NYPD pilot stripped of badge after wife arrested for vaccine fraud
An NYPD pilot claims he was unjustly stripped of his gun and badge after his nurse wife was arrested for allegedly taking part in a COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme. Derin De Vouno filed a petition in New York County Supreme Court this week asking to be fully reinstated by the NYPD after he had been placed on modified duty following the arrest of his wife, Julie De Vouno, in January. Julie De Vouno, owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, was charged with forgery and offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. after she allegedly used her Long...
pix11.com
Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
Police search for shooter after man fatally shot overnight in the Bronx
Police say a 42-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times on White Plains Road overnight in the Bronx.
42-year-old man fatally shot in fight outside NYC club, cops say
A 42-year-old man was gunned down during a fight outside a Bronx club late Thursday, cops said. Jeffrey Pierre was squabbling with another man outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near East 240th Street in Wakefield just before midnight when a third person who wasn’t involved in the clash opened fire at him, authorities said. Cops responding to a 911 call found Pierre with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said. No arrests have been made. Police said Friday morning that they did not know...
WRGB
Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
WNYT
Albany man charged with neglecting dog
An Albany man is under arrest, accused of leaving a dog in a crate without food for an extended period of time. Robert Simmons, 37, didn’t care for a dog at his home on Myrtle Avenue, say police. A local veterinarian called investigators about a severely malnourished dog. The...
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man gets 20 years for raping a woman he helped walk home
BROWNSVILLE — A 44-year-old from East New York who raped a woman after he helped her and a friend get home from a party was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Donald Leo in the Kings County Supreme Court, Criminal Term on Wednesday. Following a jury trial...
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
WNYT
Missing Schenectady teen Hajile Howard found
A teen who has been missing from Schenectady since last month has finally been found. Hajile Howard, 14, was located by the Schenectady Police, who have confirmed she is safe. The search continues for Samantha Humphrey, who also went missing in November.
Teen accused of shooting off-duty NYPD cop sleeping in his car in East Harlem nearly a year ago
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting an off-duty NYPD officer in the head while he was sleeping in his car in Manhattan nearly a year ago, authorities said Thursday. The teen was indicted on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to […]
Would-be robbers hold Brooklyn smoke shop employee at gunpoint: police
Police are searching for three boys or men who held a Brooklyn smoke shop employee at gunpoint but fled before completing the robbery last week.
NYPD increases reward to $10,000 for aid in double homicide case
The NYPD is searching for 30-year-old Jamal Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago in connection to the double homicide
