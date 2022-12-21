ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster

SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

SCHENECTADY, NY
New York Post

Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC

A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD pilot stripped of badge after wife arrested for vaccine fraud

An NYPD pilot claims he was unjustly stripped of his gun and badge after his nurse wife was arrested for allegedly taking part in a COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme. Derin De Vouno filed a petition in New York County Supreme Court this week asking to be fully reinstated by the NYPD after he had been placed on modified duty following the arrest of his wife, Julie De Vouno, in January. Julie De Vouno, owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, was charged with forgery and offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. after she allegedly used her Long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

42-year-old man fatally shot in fight outside NYC club, cops say

A 42-year-old man was gunned down during a fight outside a Bronx club late Thursday, cops said.  Jeffrey Pierre was squabbling with another man outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near East 240th Street in Wakefield just before midnight when a third person who wasn’t involved in the clash opened fire at him, authorities said.  Cops responding to a 911 call found Pierre with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.  He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.  No arrests have been made.  Police said Friday morning that they did not know...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRGB

Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Albany man charged with neglecting dog

An Albany man is under arrest, accused of leaving a dog in a crate without food for an extended period of time. Robert Simmons, 37, didn’t care for a dog at his home on Myrtle Avenue, say police. A local veterinarian called investigators about a severely malnourished dog. The...
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
WNYT

Missing Schenectady teen Hajile Howard found

A teen who has been missing from Schenectady since last month has finally been found. Hajile Howard, 14, was located by the Schenectady Police, who have confirmed she is safe. The search continues for Samantha Humphrey, who also went missing in November.
SCHENECTADY, NY

