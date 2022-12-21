ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Berkshires see post-COVID tourism rebound

Coming out of the pandemic, tourism is rebounding in the Berkshires. 1-Berkshire says the 2021 tourism impact numbers show a 55% increase in direct visitor spending over 2020. Those numbers are from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. The major increase in tourism spending in 2021 signals a strong...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Hochul: This is an epic statewide hazard

Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference Friday to discuss preparations for this storm. It’s been affecting different parts of the state in different ways. While we’ve had a bit of snow and rain here, the Buffalo area has had an all out blizzard with very high winds.
BUFFALO, NY
WNYT

Broadview donates $500k to fight food insecurity

Broadview Federal Credit Union is closing out 2022 with a massive donation to fight hunger across the state. Broadview donated more than $500,000 to more than 50 food pantries across New York. It marks the one-year anniversary of CAPCOM and SEFCU’s first joint donation to local food pantries and food...
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

Creek floods North Greenbush neighborhood

The holiday weekend has gotten off to an inconvenient start for many folks in Rensselaer County. The Wynants Kill – a creek that flows through the middle of town and heads west to the Hudson River – has overflowed its banks. The water has backed up into basements,...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana

Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Gerald Flynn

Please join us in saluting U.S. Air Force Sergeant Gerald Flynn of Brunswick. He was an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. He received the Vietnam Medal of Gallantry. Thank you for your service.
BRUNSWICK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy