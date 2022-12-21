Read full article on original website
WNYT
Berkshires see post-COVID tourism rebound
Coming out of the pandemic, tourism is rebounding in the Berkshires. 1-Berkshire says the 2021 tourism impact numbers show a 55% increase in direct visitor spending over 2020. Those numbers are from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. The major increase in tourism spending in 2021 signals a strong...
WNYT
New York State and Capital Region see power outages from inclement weather
After the winter weather we saw Friday, some local counties are still dealing with power outages. Right now across the state, more than 46,000 people are being affected. Here in the Capital Region – in Saratoga County, more than 800 customers don’t have power. There are also a...
WNYT
Hochul: This is an epic statewide hazard
Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference Friday to discuss preparations for this storm. It’s been affecting different parts of the state in different ways. While we’ve had a bit of snow and rain here, the Buffalo area has had an all out blizzard with very high winds.
WNYT
NY governor nominates Hector LaSalle as state’s chief judge
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle as the next chief judge of New York’s highest court on Thursday, which would make him the most powerful judge in the state and the first Latino to hold the position. If confirmed by the...
WNYT
Broadview donates $500k to fight food insecurity
Broadview Federal Credit Union is closing out 2022 with a massive donation to fight hunger across the state. Broadview donated more than $500,000 to more than 50 food pantries across New York. It marks the one-year anniversary of CAPCOM and SEFCU’s first joint donation to local food pantries and food...
WNYT
Creek floods North Greenbush neighborhood
The holiday weekend has gotten off to an inconvenient start for many folks in Rensselaer County. The Wynants Kill – a creek that flows through the middle of town and heads west to the Hudson River – has overflowed its banks. The water has backed up into basements,...
WNYT
Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana
Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
WNYT
We Salute You: Gerald Flynn
Please join us in saluting U.S. Air Force Sergeant Gerald Flynn of Brunswick. He was an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. He received the Vietnam Medal of Gallantry. Thank you for your service.
