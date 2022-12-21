Read full article on original website
Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster
SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
Indictment dismissed in fatal hit-and-run case
The indictment against a Moreau man has been dismissed in a South Glens Falls fatal hit-and-run case. The indictment originally charged John Lincoln-Lynch with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Queensbury duo accused of lying about identity
Two people are facing charges, accused of lying about their identity. State police in Queensbury have arrested Donald Tomlinson and Brianna Bouley. This all happened as troopers were investigating an unrelated incident in Queensbury. When they approached the duo, they both gave troopers false information, say investigators. State police determined...
New Development in Legal Case Involving Limo Operator Nauman Hussain
There's a new development in the ongoing legal case against the operator of the limousine that was involved in a deadly crash in Schoharie over four years ago. On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Nauman Hussain can remove the GPS tracking device that he has been wearing on his ankle. Hussain pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and under the terms of a plea agreement, would have spent time on probation instead of going to prison. However, a judge rejected that deal and Hussain is expected to go on trial in May.
Wife of Rotterdam ‘baby killer’ accused of perjury
A Schenectady woman has been accused of concealing information regarding the abuse of two foster children in her care.
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Pair accused of providing minors with weed in Castleton
State police arrested Kimberly L. Lyle, 23 of Troy on December 16 and Heather M. Martino, 31 of Castleton on December 17. The pair was allegedly involved in giving minors weed.
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
Bennington man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
BENNINGTON — Gavin Wilcox, 31, of Bennington, was recently sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Wilcox begin his sentence without credit for time served, due to him having been on furlough from the Vermont Department of Corrections at the time of the federal offense.
Employee accused of stealing $1,500 from Queensbury Dunkin’
A woman is under arrest, after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 from a Dunkin’ where she worked. Alexia Azan, 19, took the money at the end of the day, but didn’t deposit it or return the money to the shop, say police. Azan was processed in Queensbury and...
Saratoga Co. District Attorney files court order against mayor over officer-involved shooting
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen says she is asking for a court order to prevent the mayor of Saratoga Springs and the public safety commissioner from accessing and sending out information regarding an officer-involved shooting in the city that happened in November. NewsChannel 13 brought you extensive coverage of...
