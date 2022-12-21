There's a new development in the ongoing legal case against the operator of the limousine that was involved in a deadly crash in Schoharie over four years ago. On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Nauman Hussain can remove the GPS tracking device that he has been wearing on his ankle. Hussain pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and under the terms of a plea agreement, would have spent time on probation instead of going to prison. However, a judge rejected that deal and Hussain is expected to go on trial in May.

