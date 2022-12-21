Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.

