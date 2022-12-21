Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
New York State and Capital Region see power outages from inclement weather
After the winter weather we saw Friday, some local counties are still dealing with power outages. Right now across the state, more than 46,000 people are being affected. Here in the Capital Region – in Saratoga County, more than 800 customers don’t have power. There are also a...
WNYT
NY governor nominates Hector LaSalle as state’s chief judge
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle as the next chief judge of New York’s highest court on Thursday, which would make him the most powerful judge in the state and the first Latino to hold the position. If confirmed by the...
WNYT
Hochul: This is an epic statewide hazard
Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference Friday to discuss preparations for this storm. It’s been affecting different parts of the state in different ways. While we’ve had a bit of snow and rain here, the Buffalo area has had an all out blizzard with very high winds.
WNYT
Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana
Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
WNYT
We Salute You: Gerald Flynn
Please join us in saluting U.S. Air Force Sergeant Gerald Flynn of Brunswick. He was an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. He received the Vietnam Medal of Gallantry. Thank you for your service.
Comments / 0