Hochul: This is an epic statewide hazard

Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference Friday to discuss preparations for this storm. It’s been affecting different parts of the state in different ways. While we’ve had a bit of snow and rain here, the Buffalo area has had an all out blizzard with very high winds.
BUFFALO, NY
Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana

Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
We Salute You: Gerald Flynn

Please join us in saluting U.S. Air Force Sergeant Gerald Flynn of Brunswick. He was an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. He received the Vietnam Medal of Gallantry. Thank you for your service.
BRUNSWICK, NY

