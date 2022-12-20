Rumer Willis is pregnant! Demi Moore celebrates entering 'kooky, unhinged grandma era'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The holidays came early for the Willis family!

Rumer Willis, 34, is pregnant with her first child, her media representative Jennifer Abel confirmed to USA TODAY. This marks the first grandchild for Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

The "House Bunny" actress took to Instagram to share a series of black-and-white photos. Several selfies put the baby bump on display, including snaps of her musician boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas kissing her belly.

Like any proud mom, Moore also shared her daughter's happy news on her own Instagram page , writing that she's "entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

"Love you mama," Rumer responded in the comments.

Rumer is the oldest child of Moore, 60, and ex-husband Bruce, 67, who split in 2000. They share three daughters together. Willis also shares daughters (Evelyn Penn, 8, and 10-year-old Mabel Ray) with wife Emma Heming

In November 2020, Rumer opened up about Bruce's hopes to become a grandfather, revealing that he put "pressure" on her to have children— more specifically a boy.

'A really challenging time': Bruce Willis stepping away from acting after aphasia diagnosis

“Over the quarantine, he was like, ‘So I’d like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group,’” Rumer quipped during a 2020 episode of "The Talk." “It’s a lot of women, obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom. There’s just a lot of female energy. Even then, I’m like, 'OK, I want to make sure who I do that with.' ”

She continued, “But it’s important to wait. I think it’s so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, then building a real foundation.”

Rumer announced on social media in March that Bruce was stepping away from acting due to health issues.

'Absolutely inspiring': Demi Moore praises ex-husband Bruce Willis' wife Emma

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rumer Willis is pregnant! Demi Moore celebrates entering 'kooky, unhinged grandma era'

People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Was Put on Bedrest as She Suffers 'Unbearable' Pain

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa first announced in July that they are expecting their first child together, later telling fans they're having a baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa has been put on bedrest as she approaches the end of her pregnancy. On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star 35, gave fans a "baby update" on her Instagram Story. "I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything's good with baby," said Heather , who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa. Still,...
