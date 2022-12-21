Trial set for man accused of killing UArizona professor

Murad Dervish, the man accused for killing a University of Arizona professor in October, has their trial date set for 2023.

On Dec. 20, 2022, a Pima County judge set Dervish's trial date for September of next year.

Dervish is charged with First Degree Murder in the killing of Doctor Thomas Meixner.

Dr. Mexiner was a professor and department head of hydrology and atmospheric sciences for U of A.

The defense asked for a the trial's date to be moved to another time but no ruling has been made yet.

——-

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .

Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .