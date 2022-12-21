Fire engulfs wood shed on Kaukonahua Rd. in Waialua

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fires are an inevitable part of life. Many fires are avoidable while others are not.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that it received a 911 call at 1:54 p.m. today, Dec. 20, about a building fire on Kaukonahua Road in Waialua.

When fire personnel arrived at the scene at 2:04 p.m., they found a wood shed fully engulfed by a fire that had begun to spread to a metal shed and a boat near by.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 2:22 p.m. after an offensive fire attack. They said that the fire was fully extinguished by 3:01 p.m.

HFD released a few tips to help us evade avoidable fires:

Ensure that you have working smoke alarms in all buildings on your property. Fire alarms reduce the risk of lost life in fires since they can alert us to a fire we have yet to see or smell. Fire alarms do need maintenance. Check all batteries and change on a regular basis.

Sprinkler systems do wonders to help firefighters extinguish fires. They are able to tackle the fire even before a fire brigade arrives. These also conserve a great deal of water that is expended by the fire department on each fire it encounters.

Create and practice an evacuation plan in the case of fire. Always call 911, but an evacuation plan can get you out of a bad situation rather than waiting on fire personnel to find you and then rescue you.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HFD is in the process of investigating the fire and assessing property damage.