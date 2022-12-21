Fire engulfs wood shed on Kaukonahua Rd. in Waialua
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fires are an inevitable part of life. Many fires are avoidable while others are not.
The Honolulu Fire Department said that it received a 911 call at 1:54 p.m. today, Dec. 20, about a building fire on Kaukonahua Road in Waialua.
When fire personnel arrived at the scene at 2:04 p.m., they found a wood shed fully engulfed by a fire that had begun to spread to a metal shed and a boat near by.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 2:22 p.m. after an offensive fire attack. They said that the fire was fully extinguished by 3:01 p.m.
HFD released a few tips to help us evade avoidable fires:
- Ensure that you have working smoke alarms in all buildings on your property. Fire alarms reduce the risk of lost life in fires since they can alert us to a fire we have yet to see or smell. Fire alarms do need maintenance. Check all batteries and change on a regular basis.
- Sprinkler systems do wonders to help firefighters extinguish fires. They are able to tackle the fire even before a fire brigade arrives. These also conserve a great deal of water that is expended by the fire department on each fire it encounters.
- Create and practice an evacuation plan in the case of fire. Always call 911, but an evacuation plan can get you out of a bad situation rather than waiting on fire personnel to find you and then rescue you.
HFD is in the process of investigating the fire and assessing property damage.
