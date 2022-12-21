ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Two men facing drug charges in Lenoir County

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested Monday and are facing drug-related charges from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Antwan Swindell was charged with the following. He was also served with a probation violation, was placed in the Lenoir County Jail and received a $625,000 secured bond.

  • Trafficking opium or heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance
  • Felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

Shakee Sanders was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He received a $10,000 secured bond and was also placed in the Lenoir County Jail.

Their arrest comes following the execution of a search warrant that was part of a narcotics investigation. Members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit along with the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team and probation officers with the N.C. Department of Public Safety executed the search warrant at a Shep Road residence in Grifton. Controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, as well as a stolen were found.

“The citizens of Lenoir County are making a difference,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “If this type of activity is happening in your neighborhood, I encourage to contact your sheriff’s office or police department so we can help you Restore Lenoir.”

WNCT

WNCT

