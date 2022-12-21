Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KOMU
Missouri fans takeover Tampa bar ahead of 2022 Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fl. - The Mizzou Alumni Association hosted a Braggin' Rights watch party in Tampa Thursday night, one day prior to the Gasparilla Bowl. Many Missouri fans came out to local bar Hattricks. The 2022 Braggin' Rights game between Missouri men's basketball and No. 16 Illinois saw the Tigers dominate...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams miss Gasparilla Bowl event due to delayed flight
COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams missed a Gasparilla Bowl event Thursday due to delayed flights out of Columbia. It took over two hours to board their flight in Columbia, a source confirmed to Missourian reporter Kenny Van Daren. The band and spirit teams then sat for an hour on the tarmac at Columbia Regional Airport before takeoff to Tampa, the source said.
KOMU
Offense stalls late as MU falls 27-17 to Wake in Gasparilla Bowl
Early in the second half, Missouri’s offense finally showed signs of life. Brady Cook used his legs and his arms to move the ball efficiently. Even the offensive line, which previously looked inept, got its act together. The Tigers cooked Wake Forest on outside zones to the left, the last of which went for a Cody Schrader touchdown.
Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Gives 'Dead Serious' Assessment After Blowout Win vs. No. 16 Illinois
Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates is taking Thursday's big win over No. 16 Illinois with a grain of salt.
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
KOMU
Missouri hoops upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71 to take back the Braggin' Rights title
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the No. 16 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in Thursday night's contest 93-71 in the annual Braggin’ Rights game. This marks the Tigers fourth win in the last five years against Illinois, improving their season record to 11-1. The Missouri defense made their presence felt early on behind stellar play from Senior captain, Kobe Brown, and fifth year transfer, D’Moi Hodge, who finished the night with four steals each. This contributed to the team's 13 total steals.
Here is the Undisputed Best Sports Bar in all of Missouri
I mean it has won the award for Best Sports Bar in Missouri for 5 years in a row, how much more evidence do you need that it's the best sports bar in the Show-Me State?. Wicked Willie's Sports Grill & Bar has won the Missouri's Best Award for Best Sports bar a whopping five years in a row.
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois vs. Missouri: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The #16 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Enterprise Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. Illinois took their game against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday by a conclusive 68-47...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know today: Saturday, Dec. 24
Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers were without power late Thursday and throughout Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in Camden and Cole counties were without power. With a mission to spread kindness locally, nonprofit...
KOMU
Storm mode updates: MSHP Troop F says to travel with caution
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay tuned and be sure to...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 23
The snow is done, but we are still at the beginning of the bitter cold temperatures. Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
KOMU
Storm mode updates: Columbia provides update on roads and Friday report times
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay tuned and be sure to...
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Snow and extreme cold are headed to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking subzero temperatures for the rest of the week. Several Mid-Missouri entities are announcing closures for Thursday to stay ahead of the storm. All local closings and delays can be found here, ABC 17 will The post Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Storm mode updates: Mexico Public Safety shares weather update
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay tuned and be sure to...
Columbia begins pretreating roads, Jefferson City will not ahead of snow
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City and Columbia's public works have crews ready for the winter weather heading to Missouri Thursday. Public Works are responsible for plowing roads within the city. spokespersons from both departments said their crews are ready to clear the streets ahead of the storm despite an ongoing battle with short staffing. "Staffing The post Columbia begins pretreating roads, Jefferson City will not ahead of snow appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City
A fire at a Jefferson City apartment complex damaged three units Friday night. The post Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Schools, city offices close due to weather
Several schools, city offices and other buildings will be closed today due to the impending winter storm. Lincoln University, the University of Missouri and Columbia College staff members will all be working remotely today. The Southern Boone School District, Cole County R-5 in Eugene, and Hallsville Schools are taking a snow day today. Jefferson City Public School students are already on break for the holidays.
