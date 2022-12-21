Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COVID wiped out the annual community celebration of homeless lives lost for two straight years. Wednesday marked its return and a packed Vets Hall illustrated the number of others affected by those losses — 137 people who had been unhoused at some point in 2022, 91 of whom lost their lives while deemed officially homeless.
montereycountyweekly.com
The real-life impacts of a behind-the-scenes bureaucratic power struggle.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how vast and complex the bureaucracy is that makes local government work. By the time a proposal gets to what might be the biggest vote with the most fanfare, maybe before a city council or the county Board of Supervisors, it’s usually gone through countless committee hearings already. Members of the public are welcome to attend many of those meetings and weigh in along the way. The underlying idea is that while the bureaucratic apparatus might be vast, it is transparent, and accountable to the public.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
KSBW.com
King tides arrive bringing potential for coastal flooding
MONTEREY, Calif. — King tides have arrived on the central coast bringing both joy and concern, but also some rough surf conditions that have lifeguards on high alert this holiday weekend as travelers begin to pour into the Monterey Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued an alert regarding the...
montereycountyweekly.com
Toolbox 12.22.22
The Seaside Municipal Water System is currently relying upon one active drinking water well. City staff present on the status of the current system, review the sources of water supply and provide an update on planning for a back-up source of drinking water supply. 6pm Thursday, Dec. 29. Virtual meeting;...
montereycountyweekly.com
For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.
Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
montereycountyweekly.com
Due to popular demand, Pacific Grove's parklets are safe, but will face new regulations.
The emails have been flowing into the Pacific Grove City Council for more than a month, over 100 of them, nearly all of them urging councilmembers to preserve the city’s outdoor dining parklets. Message received: Councilmembers said in a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that they're ready to keep the city's existing parklets, with some additional rules that have yet to be decided.
San Jose Airport to debut new brand name
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
A local dad wrote a holiday-themed children’s book, and his adult daughter helped him illustrate it.
The Warwick family gave themselves a very special gift this year, a gift they can share not only among themselves but also with the larger community. “It’s a family project through and through,” says Jim Warwick, a retired teacher who taught shop classes and coached the mountain biking team for 36 years for Salinas High School. More recently, he got his daughter and eventually his wife (at the last minute she was asked to help design the cover), to help write and illustrate a children’s book.
Last-minute Christmas shoppers crowd Salinas stores
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Procrastination, a lot of us do it and regret but no other time does it feel more like the fate of the world is on the line than the two days before Christmas. Salinas shoppers who waited until the last minute to make Holiday magic happen were in for lines, lines and The post Last-minute Christmas shoppers crowd Salinas stores appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Morsels 12.22.22
HOLIDAY SPIRIT… One idea for Christmas dinner: Volunteer to prepare and distribute dinner to community members who are in need. The 37th annual free Christmas dinner at the Monterey County Fairgrounds happens on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25). Donations of hams, turkeys and cash are accepted (call 238-1460 or 757-5709 to donate) and call 233-2780 to learn about volunteer opportunities.
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins nurses are 'outraged' and 'stressed' about the future of the hospital and their jobs
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Nurses Association is speaking out at Wednesday’s hospital board meeting outraged and scared of the unknown future for their jobs and the health of the community as the hospital has the possibility of closing as soon as February. “The nearest hospital is 15...
NBC Bay Area
Final Farewell for South Bay Football Star Killed in Snow Storm
A final farewell for a South Bay college football player who died trying to make it home for the holidays will be held Friday. Bryant Rosas - a son, brother and football star - was killed in a snow storm on his way back home from Kansas when he made a quick stop in Colorado. The snow storm caught him by surprise on Interstate 70.
KSBW.com
Soldier surprises his grandmother on return home to Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his grandmother with help from the Seaside Police Department. According to the police department, a soldier who had been away nearly a year in Colorado came home and wanted to surprise his grandmother. He went to the Seaside...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are you happy in California? These 6 cities rank among the happiest in US, study says
A new study looked at the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022 and multiple cities in California made the top 10. SmartAsset released its findings, “Where Americans Are Happiest – 2022 Study,” on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The study looked at 164 of the largest cities in...
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Whether you’re hosting or gifting, baking a batch of cookies will put you in the holiday spirit.
Holiday cookies have a storied history. The exact origin of the tradition of baking and sharing baked goods during the winter season is hard to pinpoint, but most histories seem to agree that these treats were an important part of the pagan winter solstice celebrations that characterized this time of the year in medieval Europe. Cookies remained part of the tradition as more religious holidays took over, and the idea spread, as many have, through colonial activity.
montereycountyweekly.com
Visuals 12.22.22
It’s that time of the year when the Carmel Art Association returns with its holiday small works show, The Art of Gifting, on display through Jan. 2. It’s a collection of small paintings by CAA artist members, perfect for gift-giving. The largest sizes in this annual show are 9-by-12 inches, and the smallest just 4-by-4 inches. The above work by Melissa Lofton, titled “Joyous-Noise” (oil and wax), is one of many to consider. Lofton was born in Carmel and is a longtime resident of the Big Sur area. She usually paints large format canvases in oil, characterized by complex, lively color and texture. In her abstract work, Lofton is “fascinated with the possibility of painting a more subjective inner world: dreams, thoughts, the qualities and feelings of living on this planet.”
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
