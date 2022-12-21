Read full article on original website
Related
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve
Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
Some Ukrainians move Christmas to detach again from Russia
BOBRYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church.
HOLIDAY PEACE OFFERINGS: What would you gift a member of the opposite political party? Americans respond
Americans in the nation's capital revealed what gifts they would give to members of the opposite political party as peace offerings during the holiday season.
China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States’ erroneous China policy.” China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and its claims to a broad swath of the western Pacific, accusing the U.S. of bullying. Its refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties and fueled an emerging divide with much of Europe. Wang said that China would “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Russia. Warships from the two countries held joint naval drills in the East China Sea last week.
The Taliban have banned women from working for NGOs in Afghanistan
The Taliban government have ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 37, Washington 20
Washington0776—20 San Francisco071416—37 SF_McCloud 71 run (Gould kick), 6:26. Drive: 7 plays, 99 yards, 3:06. Key Play: Purdy 15 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-9. San Francisco 7, Washington 0. Was_Dotson 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :22. Drive: 8 plays, 31 yards, 2:35. Key Plays: Forrest 0 interception...
Millions in the U.S. are hunkering down from a freezing and deadly winter storm
The frigid Christmas storm has killed at least 18 people across the country, trapping some residents inside homes with snow drifts, and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes.
Porterville Recorder
6 payday advance loan alternatives for those with bad credit
(BPT) - Payday advance loan alternatives are great for those with bad credit and who need quick cash. While payday loans can provide an easy solution to short-term financial needs, they often come with high-interest rates, hidden fees, and other downsides that make them challenging to pay off in time.
Comments / 0