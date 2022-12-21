ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

In first half skirmish, Michigan’s fouls cost its momentum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Michigan men’s basketball team faced its most hostile environment of the season yet at the Jumpman Invitational. Under three hours from North Carolina’s home court, the Tar Heels’ fans packed the Spectrum Center. And at first, the Wolverines were comfortable being the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Michigan Daily

Winter storm warning in effect for Ann Arbor through Christmas Eve, Washtenaw County offices close

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Southeast Michigan from Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Ann Arbor is expected to get up to six inches of snow with ice and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The expected conditions could lead to scattered power outages. Ann Arbor is also expected to experience wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero, which the National Weather Service warns can cause frostbite after 30 minutes of exposure.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy