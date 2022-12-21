Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Haven Creek Baptist Church anniversary celebrated – ‘Here’s to 160 more’
Antietam, the creation of the transcontinental railroad, the abolishment of slavery in the District of Columbia, the enlistment of Black soldiers in our armies, the establishment of public land grant colleges, the nation’s first diplomatic relations with Black republics in Haiti and Liberia, and Union Brig. Gen. Burnside’s successful expedition to Roanoke Island, what do all these historic events have in common?
Robert Burton Keys Jr.
Robert “Bob” Burton Keys Jr. entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the age of 77. He passed peacefully in his sleep after a short battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Through their faith, the family finds peace and comfort that Bob is no longer suffering but is now healed and in the presence of his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice Andrea Keys; children, Kelly, Bonnie (Brian), and Jennifer (Richard); grandchildren, Megan, Andrea, BJ, Taylor, Simon, and Cameron; sisters, Evelyn (George) and Susan (Eddie); nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Burton Keys Sr., and mother, Anna Margaret (Osborne) Keys.
Marc Sims Taylor
Marc Sims Taylor, born May 8, 1973, passed away in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the age of 49. “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” Marc lived life enjoying what he loved – creating fabulous food, finding good waves, and spending time with those he held close.
Elizabethan Gardens shoe drive goes the extra mile for Community for Kids
Community for Kids (C4K), a non-profit based in Manteo, is raising money in a fun and festive way to buy shoes for Dare County elementary students in need. C4K President Katy Bell coordinated with the Elizabethan Gardens to place a tree in the gift shop with cute paper sneakers hanging on the tree like ornaments. The shoes are marked with “$5,” “$10” and “other” labels. Visitors to the gift shop can select a shoe and bring it to the register to make a donation.
James N. Clark
James N. Clark, 79, of Kill Devil Hills, died December 17, 2022. Celebration of life will be held December 29 at noon at the Jolly Roger Restaurant, 1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills. Please refrain from flowers or donations. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc., gallopfuneralservices.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES...
Roger Edward Shannon
Roger Edward Shannon, 53, of Manteo, died December 14, 2022. He was born December 25, 1968. No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will take place in Manteo Cemetery. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
Holiday Tour of Homes returns to downtown Manteo
The Manteo Preservation Trust held the 15th Holiday Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 3, highlighting multiple homes, a church and a yacht. The tour began at Outer Banks Distilling on Budleigh Street, where visitors could purchase tickets, pick up a map and begin the festivities at the historic S.W. Twiford Building. Over 500 people participated in the tour this year, which hasn’t been offered since 2018.
NC United Bloods Nation gang member sentenced to 9+ years for cocaine distribution: USDOJ
According to court documents, Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, of Elizabeth City, is a validated member of the United Bloods Nation street gang.
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
Ernest Randolph Smoot III
Ernest Randolph Smoot III, 60, of Manteo, died December 17, 2022, at home. He was born in Roanoke, Va. on October 23, 1962. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service at this time. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
Manteo commissioners hear about event center
In two Dare County locations, tourism officials presented a concept for a proposed Event Center facility for the Event site in Nags Head. On Dec. 7, 2022, Manteo Board of Commissioners heard comments from Dare County Tourism Board Chairman Tim Cafferty and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau executive director Lee Nettles.
PHOTOS: Mysterious shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. […]
Father accused of shooting, killing son in Elizabeth City
On Thursday, December 22, officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Richard Wayne Graham for murder.
Exciting Events in Washington - 2023
With so many attractions and activities in little Washington, there is no shortage of fun. Area events are no exception. Here is the scoop on exciting events for 2023 in Washington. First up is The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, the most popular and sought after big band in the...
DOJ: Bloods gang member sentenced for selling more than 4 lbs of cocaine
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Quayshaun Banks, a 31-year-old man from Elizabeth City, was sentenced to spend more than 9 years in prison for selling cocaine. The Department of Justice (DOJ) shared information about the case on Friday. Its spokesperson said Banks is a known member of the Bloods gang...
Area Death Notices - Dec. 19, 20 & 21
Diana Fulcher Wright Taylor, 72, of Harkers Island, formerly of Atlantic, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Diana was known for providing home health care for the elderly in her community. She also loved local Atlantic history and genealogy. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Atlantic United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard officiating.
Police say ENC business owner was manufacturing cocaine in kitchen of the business
Deputies say a Vanceboro business owner was making more than covers and cushions for boats, and his side hustle sent him to jail. Clayton Wright, owner of C & D Canvas in Vanceboro, was charged with several drug crimes after Craven County deputies searched his vehicle and found cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Short foot race ends in arrest
On Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, a Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the Washington Baum Bridge. The driver, Keion Anthony Blackford, 26, of Grandy, jumped out of his vehicle and started running. He was picked up by another motorist...
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
NC 12 and other Outer Banks spots still flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Outer Banks are expected to still be underwater on Christmas Eve. N.C. 12, which is typically hit by storms, was flooded by 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. By 8:30 p.m., the road was still closed […]
