Read full article on original website
J Orozco
4d ago
That MTS employee should've looked the other way. Way to keep the homeless trash population alive, buddy!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onscene.tv
Hazmat Called After DEA Raids DMT Lab | San Diego
Task Force Team #2 of the DEA raided a DMT lab this morning on the top floor of “Steele Building Lofts”. The SDFD HazMat and SD County HazMat teams were called in for the clean-up of the lab. It’s not known how many people were arrested in the...
KPBS
San Diego Sheriff’s crime lab expands DUI testing
When people drive under the influence, it’s not always from alcohol. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says it’s creating a process to test more than a hundred intoxicants to determine what else is creating danger on the road. KPBS sci-tech reporter Thomas Fudge has more. When people...
Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Commuter Train at Old Town Station
A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a Coaster commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The man, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Old Town Transit Center, according to SDPD Officer David O’Brien.
12 arrested at Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint
Authorities arrested 12 people at a DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach on Friday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
Flight Attendant pleads guilty to fentanyl smuggling attempt at San Diego Airport
SAN DIEGO — An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty to a federal drug possession charge this week. Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea...
goldrushcam.com
San Diego County Sheriff's Department Reports An Incarcerated Person Used Lifesaving Naloxone Spray To Assist Another Incarcerated Person In Medical Distress
December 22, 2022 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the...
U.S. Border Patrol: 200 asylum seekers dropped off at San Diego transit centers
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Border Patrol dropped off 200 asylum seekers at El Cajon, Oceanside and City of San Diego transit centers on Friday afternoon. CBS 8 went to the transit center in El Cajon at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and saw dozens of people standing outside in an empty parking lot.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
eastcountymagazine.org
MAN SAVES LIFE OF FELLOW INMATE WITH NARCAN DURING OVERDOSE
December 23, 2022 (San Diego) -- An incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the San Diego County Sheriff's Department made the nasal spray accessible to the incarcerated population at county jails in June 2022.
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
Police Plan Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoints in San Diego and La Mesa
Police in both San Diego and La Mesa announced plans for DUI and license checkpoints on Friday night as the Christmas holiday weekend begins. The earliest checkpoint will be in La Mesa from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while the one in San Diego is scheduled for later in the evening, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Both will be at unidentified locations chosen because of previous DUI accidents and arrests.
San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
El Cajon moves forward with measure that could penalize motels
EL CAJON, Calif. — Minors booking hotel rooms, causing disruption, drug use and attempted homicides: these are some of the 911 calls El Cajon says first responders are having to deal with daily at motels and hotels. “How come half the hotel and motels in the city seem to...
Man hit, killed on I-15 identified
A pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 15 in North County earlier this month was identified, officials said.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
Fire at UPS facility in Kearny Mesa prompts employee evacuation
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a non-injury fire that broke out at a UPS distribution center early Friday morning after one of the trucks inside of the building caught fire during peak holiday season. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 7900 block...
Man shot, killed by police officer in Chula Vista identified
A man who was killed Sunday as the result of an officer-involved shooting has been identified by authorities.
Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak
SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
kusi.com
CHP begins maximum enforcement period for holidays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This holiday weekend, the roads are expected to be packed as thousands head out for their destinations. Starting Dec. 23, CHP will begin its maximum enforcement period to look out for unsafe driving. Officer Jesse Mattias with CHP joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss details...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 7