Idaho State

Idaho State Journal

Opinion: When ‘privacy’ does not apply

According to the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson underwent surgery recently and will be out until after the new year. He gave his proxy to his counterpart in the 1st District, Congressman Russ Fulcher. Thank goodness, all is well for the longtime congressman.
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: New FBI hate crime data is out: The trend we want may not be obvious

FBI hate crimes data released last week shows that Idaho continues to experience a heightened level of hate crimes as compared to years past. The new data, covering 2021, shows 42 reported hate crimes in Idaho last year. This year’s sum is one of the highest annual totals in more than 20 years. We saw a similar number reported in 2020 (43). Most reported hate crimes in Idaho continue to be motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry. Offenses based on sexual orientation constitute the next largest group and have increased in recent years. Offenses involving a bias against a religion is a third significant category in Idaho.
newsfromthestates.com

Vital rental assistance helps Idahoans stay housed

A for rent sign sits outside of a home in the West End of Boise. (Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun) Our neighbors, children, people who fix our cars, stock our groceries, care for our elderly parents and small children, teachers, farm and dairy workers, hotel and restaurant workers, church friends, seniors, people in poor health and with disabilities – all deserve access to a safe and affordable home that meets their needs.
MIX 106

Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]

Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Post Register

CONNELLY: Idaho Conservation League begins new wildlife program

Recently I’ve written about negative influences of politics and private organizations on state fish and wildlife agencies. To be fair, not all politicians or private groups are trying to undermine these agencies’ important work. A recent example of a positive effort has developed in Idaho involving the Idaho Conservation League (ICL).
MIX 106

What is the Most Misspelled Word in Idaho and Surrounding States?

I will admit right here right now, I am not a great speller. Words like definitely and Wednesday mix me up from time to time. Do you tout yourself as a great speller? Did you win the spelling bee in school or do people turn to you for help with how to spell things? Well good for you, for most of us there are words that are just plain tricky to spell.
KIDO Talk Radio

Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]

Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho governor joins others asking President Biden to end national pandemic emergency

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined 24 other governors across the U.S in asking President Joe Biden to end the national emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes just days after Idaho healthcare leaders called the simultaneous spread of COVID-19, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza a "triple-demic" in a previous media briefing held on Dec. 15.
KXLY

Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film

POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
Big Country News

Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows

IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
CBS Denver

80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen

The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board.   The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677. 
KIDO Talk Radio

Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America

One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
