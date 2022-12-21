Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: When ‘privacy’ does not apply
According to the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson underwent surgery recently and will be out until after the new year. He gave his proxy to his counterpart in the 1st District, Congressman Russ Fulcher. Thank goodness, all is well for the longtime congressman.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: New FBI hate crime data is out: The trend we want may not be obvious
FBI hate crimes data released last week shows that Idaho continues to experience a heightened level of hate crimes as compared to years past. The new data, covering 2021, shows 42 reported hate crimes in Idaho last year. This year’s sum is one of the highest annual totals in more than 20 years. We saw a similar number reported in 2020 (43). Most reported hate crimes in Idaho continue to be motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry. Offenses based on sexual orientation constitute the next largest group and have increased in recent years. Offenses involving a bias against a religion is a third significant category in Idaho.
newsfromthestates.com
Vital rental assistance helps Idahoans stay housed
A for rent sign sits outside of a home in the West End of Boise. (Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun) Our neighbors, children, people who fix our cars, stock our groceries, care for our elderly parents and small children, teachers, farm and dairy workers, hotel and restaurant workers, church friends, seniors, people in poor health and with disabilities – all deserve access to a safe and affordable home that meets their needs.
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
Post Register
CONNELLY: Idaho Conservation League begins new wildlife program
Recently I’ve written about negative influences of politics and private organizations on state fish and wildlife agencies. To be fair, not all politicians or private groups are trying to undermine these agencies’ important work. A recent example of a positive effort has developed in Idaho involving the Idaho Conservation League (ICL).
What is the Most Misspelled Word in Idaho and Surrounding States?
I will admit right here right now, I am not a great speller. Words like definitely and Wednesday mix me up from time to time. Do you tout yourself as a great speller? Did you win the spelling bee in school or do people turn to you for help with how to spell things? Well good for you, for most of us there are words that are just plain tricky to spell.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Idaho using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The post Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]
Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
Idaho governor joins others asking President Biden to end national pandemic emergency
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined 24 other governors across the U.S in asking President Joe Biden to end the national emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes just days after Idaho healthcare leaders called the simultaneous spread of COVID-19, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza a "triple-demic" in a previous media briefing held on Dec. 15.
LOL Idaho Truck Tailgates That Should Be Banned In Idaho
Sometimes when I see it, I think it should be illegal. I do a double take, and the drivers around me all do the same. They're all thinking, "Did I just see what I think I saw?" They did. I mean, they sort of did. It's an optical illusion, and it gets me every time.
KXLY
Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film
POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
FOX 28 Spokane
All of Idaho’s Chronic Wasting Disease cases found in the Slate Creek drainage so far in 2022
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho – The Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) outbreak in Idaho has been centered over the Slate Creek drainage this year, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG). As of Dec. 22, 12 animals have tested positive for the disease statewide this year, all of...
Can You Really Go To Jail For Sleeping in Idaho?
Let's take a look at the places where you're legally allowed to sleep in your car in Idaho... and where it could get you in trouble. The Truth About Every Idaho Law Broken In 'Home Alone'. What if 'Home Alone' took place in Idaho? What would the charges be?. 10...
Idaho Conservation advocates celebrate conservation easement on Cougar Island
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho conservation advocates had major concerns about the future of this island on Payette Lake throughout 2022. Cougar Island is owned by the state, but Idaho was looking to sell the land to maximize financial return, per state regulations. The state constitution requires the Land Board...
80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board. The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677.
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
KTVZ
OSU archaeologists, on Idaho dig, find oldest known projectile points in the Americas
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points,...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
