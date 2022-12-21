Read full article on original website
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
Following pandemic-related...
After winter storm, crews clear snow drifts up to 10 feet high from Mauna Kea road
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The road to Mauna Kea’s summit remains closed as crews clear piles of snow that fell during a strong winter storm that barreled over the state earlier this week. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship said the road is likely to be...
Power still out on the Big Island after the storm
In some areas, fallen trees and debris need to be removed before crews and personnel can access the area in a safe manner in order to restore power.
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist
The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center.
First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve
Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will persist into next week with limited rain expected over western slopes. Wind flow will be light enough to allow development of land/sea breezes and modest interior afternoon cloud build-ups. Light to moderate trade winds should begin to return by late next week as the subtropical ridge shifts back north of the islands.
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
Repairs continue to restore power to areas with pocket outages on Maui and Molokaʻi
As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Hawaiian Electric crews are working on repairs through this evening and overnight before restoring power to customers experiencing outages in pocket areas of Hāna, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena, Kīhei, Kanaio and Molokaʻi. To report an outage, call 808-871-7777.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Maui airport that scorched about 50 acres
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters contained and extinguished Friday a brush fire on Maui that scorched about 50 acres. The fire started Thursday around 3 p.m. in the fallow fields near Kapalua Airport. The fire was contained around 7 a.m. and fully extinguished at 10:00 a.m. The Maui Fire Department said...
Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
HART: Portion of rail on track to open in 2023, but construction ongoing in Kalihi
Travelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades.
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of showers for Kauai, Oahu heading into the holiday weekend
A weak front to the northwest will approach Kauai Friday and is expected to stall out just before reaching the islands. However, some slightly stronger southwest winds just ahead of the front may deliver a few clouds to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu (which are now windward because of the prevailing west to southwest winds) into Saturday. Meanwhile, the southwest winds could become a little breezier for downslope areas of those islands, meaning the usual windward side.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Updated: 24 hours ago. Very little in the way of...
VIDEO: Homes Damaged By Storm, Hawaiʻi Residents React
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Residents of Honokaʻa and Kukuihaele talk about the powerful winds that damaged homes and toppled trees on Monday night into Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A kona low weather system that swept through the Hawaiian islands on Monday left residents in the rural areas of Honokaʻa and Kukuihaele feeling trapped, without power, surrounded by roads that were closed due to downed trees and powerlines.
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport.
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
