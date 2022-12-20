Adrian Martinez injury update: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman says QB could play vs. Alabama in Sugar Bowl

Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports experts break down Kansas State's signing of quarterback Avery Johnson
Kansas State's headline-steal recruit in its 2023 recruiting class is quarterback Avery Johnson. The experts in Nashville from 247Sports discuss Johnson's high ceiling as the Wildcats' future quarterback.
Ticket Demand Lacking, Prices Falling for Alabama vs. Kansas State
With Alabama out of the national championship picture, plenty of seats are available for the Sugar Bowl.
10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class
In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
Ryan Davis signs with Kansas State
A pass rusher from out west, Ryan Davis was discovered by the K-State staff, namely area lead Mike Tuiasosopo, while attending the NAU Mega Camp in early June. After a strong showing, the 6-foot-4 prospect opted to take an unofficial visit to Manhattan several weeks later and jumped on an opportunity to perform at the Power Five level. In all, it was a recruitment that spanned just 41 days and saw K-State top the likes of Boise State, San Diego State and Washington State for the pass rusher. A player our 247 scouts believe could turn into a multi-year starter for the Wildcats, Davis is described as a physical and relentless finisher who can really seal an edge in run support.
Andrew Metzger signs with Kansas State
Though the Wildcats had eyed Andrew Metzger from afar for much longer, it wasn't until the coaching change occurred in Boulder that the coaching staff could really put their foot on the gas. A tight end from the Aurora area, the 6-foot-5 player and No. 8 prospect from Colorado according to 247Sports had become Karl Dorrell's first in-state pledge in mid-April, ending what could've been a hotly contested recruitment. But when things started turning south in the Pac-12, Metzger reopened his process, opening the door for the trio of Kansas, K-State and Nebraska. With two weeks before Early Signing Day the balanced offensive player made campus trips to all three places but wound up finding the most complete future in Brian Lepak's room where he can join Will Anciaux in efforts to likely replace Sammy Wheeler in 2023.
Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Joe Otting
Notre Dame has signed standout Kansas two-way offensive lineman Joe Otting, who has some of the best upside of any interior lineman in the 2023 class
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
WIBW
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
Nebraska sheriff asks for help after body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Exclusive: Kansas Gov. on GOP supermajority, KHP plan
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she is not slowing down on her agenda in the face of a Republican supermajority in the House and Senate.
WIBW
Manhattan roads remain slick, however, pretreatment had positive effect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While roads in Manhattan remain slick, treatment from the previous night seems to have had a positive effect. The City of Manhattan says that on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, Public Works crews switched from the overnight shift to the daytime shift to plow snow from and treat major roadways. It said overnight crews battled heavy freezing rain and drizzle which transitioned to blowing snow.
UPDATE: 2 injured in crash near 4-mile corner in N. Riley Co. Tuesday evening
RILEY COUNTY - According to the Riley County Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 20th, officers responded to the report of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Madison Road and Tuttle Creek Blvd, locally known as the four-mile corner. Officers found a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado driven by...
Multiple crashes reported in Riley County due to icy roads, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Riley County is reporting that there have been multiple crashes on Wednesday night due to treacherous road conditions. The Riley County Police Department said that it has entered Emergency Accident Reporting Phase due to the number of crashes reported within the past hour. The RCPD is currently working […]
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
WIBW
Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver made an unsafe turn in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Car crash shuts down major roadway near Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash northeast of Manhattan has been reported by law enforcement. As of 7:15 p.m., the crash area has been cleared by emergency workers. The Riley County Police Department said that emergency crews are responding to a car crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Madison Road in Riley […]
Fire destroys home north of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
WIBW
RCPD details icy crashes along Marlatt Ave.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have detailed two crashes that closed an icy stretch of Marlatt Ave. for about two hours. The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Marlatt Ave. with reports of a collision.
Comments / 0