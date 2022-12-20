Adrian Martinez injury update: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman says QB could play vs. Alabama in Sugar Bowl

Though the Wildcats had eyed Andrew Metzger from afar for much longer, it wasn't until the coaching change occurred in Boulder that the coaching staff could really put their foot on the gas. A tight end from the Aurora area, the 6-foot-5 player and No. 8 prospect from Colorado according to 247Sports had become Karl Dorrell's first in-state pledge in mid-April, ending what could've been a hotly contested recruitment. But when things started turning south in the Pac-12, Metzger reopened his process, opening the door for the trio of Kansas, K-State and Nebraska. With two weeks before Early Signing Day the balanced offensive player made campus trips to all three places but wound up finding the most complete future in Brian Lepak's room where he can join Will Anciaux in efforts to likely replace Sammy Wheeler in 2023.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO