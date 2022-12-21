ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Three Chiefs defensive linemen missing from practice Tuesday

By PJ Green
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUFhr_0jpYDwJq00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs were without some key defensive linemen on Tuesday.

Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders were all missing from practice due to an illness. Jones missed Friday’s practice with an illness but still played against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Chiefs RB Ronald Jones donates to early childhood center for playground upgrades

Tight end Jody Fortson also missed practice on Tuesday with an elbow injury. Head coach Andy Reid said he may be out for an extended period of time.

“He’ll struggle to make it to the game as we go forward. (He’s a) tough kid, but he got banged up pretty good. Other than that, everybody will be out there and rolling,” Reid said.

Reid also said wide receiver Mecole Hardman may return from injured reserve this week.

“There’s a good chance. He’ll practice with the guys today, and we’ll see if we can get him in there a little bit,” Reid said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

KSN News

